World
India’s PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers near Pakistan border
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers near the country’s border with Pakistan in Kashmir on Thursday (November 4), Reuters reported.
Modi planted trees, distributed sweets, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers in the Jammu and Kashmir state.
Diwali marks the return of the Hindu God Prince, Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Laxman, to his hometown of Ayodhya after 14-years of exile, defeating demon king Ravana.
According to Hindu scriptures, the residents of Ayodhya illuminated the whole city with millions of lamps and celebrated to welcome their rightful king, who brought prosperity with his reign, read the report.
According to the report India’s Border Security Forces (BSF) also exchanged sweets with their Pakistani and Bangladeshi counterparts at their respective borders to mark Diwali.
BSF soldiers exchanged sweets with Pakistani Rangers and Border Guards Bangladesh at the Attari-Wagah and Agartala borders.
The forces have been following the tradition of meeting at the borders and exchanging sweets on key festivals including Eid, Diwali, and other national holidays.
World
Northern lights light up Calgary sky
Calgary residents were treated to a spectacular aurora over night on Thursday, after the astronomical phenomenon put on a spectacular show.
While most of the world slept, a vivid aurora borealis sent purple, pink, teal and green hues dancing and shimmering across the sky.
The sight of northern lights reduced adults to gleeful children.
The lights are created by charged particles that emanate from the sun, move through space and hit the Earth’s atmosphere, according to Frank Florian, the director of planetarium and space sciences at the Telus World of Science in Edmonton in Canada.
World
North Korea can produce more uranium than current rate: Report
North Korea can get all the uranium it needs for nuclear weapons through its existing Pyongsan mill, and satellite imagery of tailings piles suggests the country can produce far more nuclear fuel than it is, a new academic study concludes.
Despite a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests since 2017, North Korea has said it is continuing to build its arsenal, and this year it appeared to have restarted a reactor that is widely believed to have produced weapons-grade plutonium, Reuters reported.
According to research published last month in the journal Science & Global Security by researchers at Stanford University and an Arizona-based mining consulting company, North Korea may be able to increase production, and has no need for other uranium mills.
“It is clear that the DPRK appears to have substantially more milling capacity than it has been using to date,” said the report, using the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “This means that the DPRK could produce much greater quantities of milled natural uranium if desired.”
The Pyongsan Uranium Concentration Plant and its associated mine are North Korea’s only publicly acknowledged source of yellowcake, or uranium ore, according to analysts.
The report comes as other satellite imagery shows North Korea is building a large expansion at its Yongbyon nuclear reactor, which analysts say may be used to produce weapons-grade uranium, Reuters reported.
“Given the DPRK’s active nuclear program, it is of utmost importance to assess and understand its nuclear materials production capabilities,” wrote the report’s authors, who submitted their findings in April.
These capabilities govern the rate at which North Korea might expand its nuclear arsenal, determine the magnitude of the threat to international security and the challenge of potential nuclear disarmament, and measure North Korea’s ability to fuel its future nuclear energy program, the report said.
The question over how many nuclear weapons North Korea possesses is a key issue for intelligence agencies in South Korea and the United States, as well as for any talks aimed at limiting or reducing North Korea’s arsenal.
The United States, which wants Pyongyang to surrender its nuclear arsenal, has said it is open to meeting with North Korea without preconditions. North Korea says talks are only possible after the United States and its allies drop hostile policies, Reuters reported.
Intelligence on North Korean nuclear weapons is limited, but David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, has told Reuters he estimates the country has the capacity to produce material for four to six warheads a year.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in September that North Korea’s “nuclear programme goes full steam ahead with work on plutonium separation, uranium enrichment and other activities.”
There have been no reported accounts of outside inspector access to the Pyongsan uranium mine after the IAEA visited in 1992, leaving details of the mill uncertain, the academic report said.
World
Elon Musk pledges $6 billion if UN can say how it will spend money
Elon Musk says he will sell Tesla shares and give $6 billion to the United Nations to help ‘solve world hunger’ if the UN can say how his money will be spent.
“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Elon Musk tweeted Sunday.
“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.
The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley recently called on the ultra-wealthy to help tens of millions of people facing starvation and said a donation of just two percent of Musk’s wealth could help save 42 million people.
Musk, who is Tesla’s CEO, is the richest man in the world with a net worth of more than $300 billion.
In an interview with CNN, Beasley called on the ultra-wealthy, namely Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to “step up now, on a one-time basis,” to help nations experiencing food shortages due to climate change and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley told CNN last week.
Later Beasley said “$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation.”
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis discussed
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Germany pledges 600 million euro in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
India’s PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers near Pakistan border
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
World Mental Health Day: doctors call for release of kidnapped doctor
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
Andy Flower joins Afghan coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis discussed
Saar: Russia’s call for a peaceful solution between Afghans discussed
Tahawool: NATO’s intent to fight Daesh discussed
Zerbena: Collection of national revenue discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Biden says U.S. will respond to Iran’s actions, including drone strikes
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan ships 45 tons of pine nuts to China as air corridor resumes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Boris Johnson pledges £50 million to UN for Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train
-
Latest News4 days ago
SAARC Chamber calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thai capital welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani pledged to fight till death but fled: Blinken
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos