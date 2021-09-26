Latest News
India’s Modi tells UNGA Afghanistan cannot be used to spread terrorism
At the United Nations General Assembly annual meeting Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was crucial that Afghanistan not be used to spread terrorism globally, and he called on world leaders to help minorities in the country, including women and children.
“It is important to ensure that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and perpetuate terrorist attacks,” Modi said.
“We also have to be alert that no nation should be able to misuse the delicate situation in Afghanistan for their own selfish motives like a tool,” Modi added in an apparent reference to Pakistan, locked between Afghanistan and India.
His comments came after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to help the people of Afghanistan in a pre-recorded message to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
“There’s a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead and this will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbors of Afghanistan, but it will have repercussions everywhere if a destabilized, chaotic Afghanistan again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists,” he said.
“We must strengthen this current government, stabilize it for the sake of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that Afghanistan is on “the verge of a dramatic humanitarian disaster” and has decided to engage the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in order to help the country’s people.
Khan said Guterres had “taken bold steps. I urge you to mobilize the international community and move in this direction.”
Latest News
UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan
Afghanistan is at risk of “imminent hunger” with winter approaching and services disrupted by the return to power of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), a UN official warned in an interview with AFP.
Natalia Kanem, director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said via video that the situation in the country was dire.
“It would not be an exaggeration to say” that at least a third of Afghanistan’s population of around 33 million is affected by “imminent hunger,” Kanem warned.
Harsh winters, disrupting the ability to transport supplies to isolated areas of the mountainous country, plus the coronavirus pandemic will aggravate an already complicated situation, she added.
“There is a lot of anxiety over how we’re going to deliver health care, where the next meal is going to come from,” Kanem said.
She also warned that women and girls would bear the worst of it.
“It is urgent, for women and girls in particular who were already suffering. This is one of the countries with the highest death during childbirth and pregnancy rates.
“We cannot underscore enough that even during a transitional period, women and girls have human rights and these are to be respected,” she said.
Kanem repeated calls made by the international community to the IEA and said: “The women of Afghanistan have made clear over years that they want their education, they want their health care, and that they’re also ready, willing and able to design programs and to be able to lead in their communities,” she said.
IEA leaders have assured the international community that they are more moderate than when they ruled previously.
They have promised to change, saying they will respect women’s rights within the framework of Sharia law.
Kanem pointed out that in a country ravaged by decades of conflict, many women, particularly in areas most affected by violence, are the sole breadwinners.
“We’re all anxiously hoping that there will be regularity and ability of delivery of goods” to people in small communities where many of the UNPFA’s staff are women, she said.
“We have said that we want to be able to maintain a functioning health system.
“(It’s) pretty challenging right now with the airport having been closed, with certain professionals who have left the country,” Kanem added.
She warned that if the health system breaks down, that’s going to spell “complete disaster,” but added that for the most part the agency’s family health centers have remained open.
The UN on Wednesday released $45 million in emergency aid to support Afghanistan’s health system.
Latest News
IEA calls for foreign airlines to resume flights into Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Sunday all technical issues at the Kabul Airport have been resolved and foreign airlines can now resume commercial flights into the city.
In a statement issued by the spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the IEA stated: “The recent political changes in Afghanistan caused a series of technical issues within the aviation sector due to which international flights to Afghanistan were suspended and many Afghan citizens were stuck outside and unable to return to their homeland.”
“As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before,” the statement read.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again assures full cooperation on its part.”
This comes after all international commercial flights into Kabul were canceled following the take over of Kabul by the IEA.
Latest News
Russia’s Lavrov says IEA recognition ‘not on the table’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was not currently under consideration.
Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the IEA nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
“The question of international recognition of the Taliban (IEA) at the present juncture is not on the table,” Lavrov told a news conference.
Afghanistan’s new acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday nominated the IEA’s Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador.
Ghulam Isaczai, the U.N. ambassador who represents the former Afghan government, has also asked to renew his U.N. accreditation.
Russia is a member of a nine-member U.N credentials committee – along with China and the United States – which will deal with the competing claims on Afghanistan’s U.N. seat later this year.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the IEA’s desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.
When the IEA last ruled between 1996 and 2001 the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the U.N. representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.
India’s Modi tells UNGA Afghanistan cannot be used to spread terrorism
UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan
IEA calls for foreign airlines to resume flights into Kabul
Russia’s Lavrov says IEA recognition ‘not on the table’
Putin ends self-isolation with Siberian fishing trip
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
Tahawool: Neighboring countries worry about Afghanistan situation
Sola: Afghan new gov’t and its engagement with international community discussed
Sola: Pakistan’s efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
Tawahol: 2nd day of UN General Assembly discussed
Sola: Pakistan’s efforts to pave way for formal recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Melbourne rocked by rare 6.0 magnitude earthquake
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan minister says threat to NZ cricket team originated in India
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
-
COVID-195 days ago
Brazil’s health minister tests positive for COVID-19 in NYC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia, China, Pakistan envoys meet with IEA on recognizing govt
-
Latest News4 days ago
At UN Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy,’ not Cold War
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK’s PM says future aid to Afghanistan hinges on IEA’s anti-terror stance
-
Latest News3 days ago
Acting foreign minister upbeat about future trade and diplomatic relations