India’s legendary cricketer ‘would like to meet Rashid in the nets’

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)

Afghanistan’s star bowler Rashid Khan has been putting on an impressive bowling show for SunRisers Hyderabad at this year’s IPL with some fans naming him as best bowler for this year’s event.

One supporter who heaped praise on Rashid was Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who also praised Rashid and made particular reference to his googly.

“Rashid is a world-class bowler. I’ve never played him but whatever I’ve seen and heard about him. The way he disguises his googly, very few batsmen can pick it.

“So, with a world-class bowler, you can never guess what ball he’s going to bowl. I’ve never played him so whenever I’ve seen him, it is the rear angle that I see him from,” said Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.

Tendulkar also said he would like to face the Afghan leg-spinner in the nets so as to work out how to play Rashid.

“It’s important to see the bowler’s grip, bowlers also hide their grip many times. One thing they can’t hide is how they release the ball.

“This way or that way, all this happens very quickly. But sometimes, you take some time to pick what the bowler is trying to do. I’d observe his run-up, how his arm is when he bowls,” Tendulkar said.

“You’d get some pointers what’s happening, even in the air which way the ball is spinning. I’ve never played him so I can’t precisely tell you that – ‘Yes this is the way to play him’. You don’t know till you play him. Maybe I can request him to bowl at me in the nets so I can understand his bowling,” he added.

On Tuesday SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) played Delhi Capitals (DC) and flaunting his leg-spin masterclass and variations, the Afghan stalwart registered match-winning figures of 3/7 to guide SRH to an emphatic 88-run win.

Rashid bowled as many as 17 dots to put pressure on DC batsmen and with his impressive bowling figures, Rashid now stands sixth in this list of most economical four-over spells in IPL history.