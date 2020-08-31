Connect with us

India’s former president dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Ariana News

1 min ago

Reuters
August 31, 2020

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, the current president’s office said.

Extending his condolences, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday night it “is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that I learned of the passing away of Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of and a towering politician of India.”

Ghani said Mukherjee had delivered immense services to India and for the prosperity of the Indians. 

“I am confident the great nation of India will always remember his remarkable achievements and endeavors,” Ghani said on Twitter. 

“On behalf the government and people of Afghanistan, I share the profound pain of the Indian people and convey my deepest sympathies to the Indian President and Prime Minister and the family of Late Pranab Mukherjee.”

Mukherjee, a veteran politician, served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations and was India’s 13th president from 2012 until 2017.

According to the president’s office, Mukherjee had been in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.

“His demise is passing of an era,” the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalized since.

UK police appeal for help after Afghan father abducts his three children

Ariana News

6 hours ago

August 31, 2020

UK police have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of three children who were kidnapped by their Afghan father from their foster home in south London.

The children, Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi – aged six, five and three – were taken from their home at knifepoint in Coulsdon on Thursday, 20 August.

According to a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul, the children were playing in the garden while their foster carer was in the house. She heard footsteps nearby, turned around and saw the children’s father Imran Safi, 26. 

The foster carer told police Imran threatened her with a knife and used force to take the children. They have not been seen since. 

A manhunt for Imran was immediately launched by specialist detectives from a team which leads the response to abductions. They have been working 24/7 out of a specialist facility to trace Imran’s movements.

According to the statement, shortly after the children were taken an all ports alert was issued, meaning Imran’s image and details were circulated to all ports and borders. 

Detectives are working closely with national and international agencies to ensure any movement into foreign countries is identified. Imran is an Afghan national and has links to Pakistan. At this stage, it is not known if he has traveled overseas.

So far police have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement but the whereabouts of Imran and the children are unknown. 

Commander Jon Savell, Gold Commander for this investigation, said: “Our absolute priority at this moment in time is the welfare of these three children. They have been taken from a place of safety and we are growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing, particularly as we remain in the midst of a global health crisis. 

“While we do not believe at this time there is any immediate risk to their physical safety, their location, access to accommodation, healthcare, and other provisions is entirely unknown. We are concerned about the longer-term impact of this on all three children.

“An intense investigation into how this abduction was planned and carried out is being led by detectives in south London, alongside a manhunt being led by specialist detectives within the Met. More than 100 officers are currently working to locate and bring these children home safely. We are, as anyone would expect, working incredibly closely with our law enforcement partners and international colleagues to explore all lines of inquiry.

“This type of investigation is incredibly complex and fast-moving, and for good reason, we often don’t speak openly about such cases. That is why, until this stage, we have not sought the public’s help. But we are now urging anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.”

Officers from the local town are leading the investigation into the abduction itself. They have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement:

Police have asked if anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August or know of his whereabouts to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on +447942599374 or if anyone wants to provide information anonymously they can do so by calling +44800555111 quoting crime reference number 6143/20AUG20.

Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia

Ariana News

7 hours ago

August 31, 2020

Reuters
Two new key trade corridors between Iran and Central Asian countries, through Afghanistan, have been launched and are expected to considerably boost trade activities in the region. 

According to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the two corridors are the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) route and the Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor. 

He told Tehran Times that the aim of the corridors is to bolster trade via Iranian borders. 

According to IRICA, Iran sent two shipments of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to Uzbekistan via the newly established Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor a few weeks ago. This was a pilot operation to assess the route and proved successful.

According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, the launch of the KTAI route in late July was also successful. 

Ayati said as a short and low-cost route to Central Asian countries under the TIR Convention, the development of transit corridors through Afghanistan is supported by both international bodies and the Iranian government.

He said all stakeholders were determined to develop this sector.

“The pilot opening of this corridor indicates that Afghanistan is seriously determined to develop transit in its territory and connect Central Asian countries to the southern waters, including the ports along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (Chabahar),” he noted.

Tehran Times reported that on July 26, Iran sent two truckloads of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port to Kyrgyzstan through the KTAI corridor for the first time.

The corridor was launched by IRICA in collaboration with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) under the framework of the TIR Convention.

The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) is a multilateral treaty that was concluded in Geneva on 14 November 1975 to simplify and harmonize the administrative formalities of international road transport.

A third corridor, India-Iran-Afghanistan route, is another critical route for trade through Iran between India and Afghanistan. This route is already up and running. Recently the seventh shipment of wheat from India for Afghanistan arrived at Chabahar Port. 

Another prominent Afghan, a former senator, killed in Kabul

Ariana News

10 hours ago

August 31, 2020

Former Afghan senator from southern Zabul province Mohammad Hassan Hotak was gunned down in Kabul on Sunday night, police confirmed Monday. 

Hotak was shot close to his house in Qala-e-Wazir in PD5, police said. 

This is yet another attack against a prominent Afghan figure in Kabul – which has seen a sharp rise in targeted killings in the past few weeks.

Last week, the Ministry of Interior confirmed Kabul province police chief, Amanullah Wahidi, had been dismissed following the increase in insecurity in the capital. 

This month alone, a string of IED explosions, a rocket attack, assassinations and an attempted assassination have been reported. 

 

