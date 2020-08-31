India’s former president dies after testing positive for COVID-19

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

UK police have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of three children who were kidnapped by their Afghan father from their foster home in south London.

The children, Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi – aged six, five and three – were taken from their home at knifepoint in Coulsdon on Thursday, 20 August.

According to a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul, the children were playing in the garden while their foster carer was in the house. She heard footsteps nearby, turned around and saw the children’s father Imran Safi, 26.

The foster carer told police Imran threatened her with a knife and used force to take the children. They have not been seen since.

A manhunt for Imran was immediately launched by specialist detectives from a team which leads the response to abductions. They have been working 24/7 out of a specialist facility to trace Imran’s movements.

According to the statement, shortly after the children were taken an all ports alert was issued, meaning Imran’s image and details were circulated to all ports and borders.

Detectives are working closely with national and international agencies to ensure any movement into foreign countries is identified. Imran is an Afghan national and has links to Pakistan. At this stage, it is not known if he has traveled overseas.

So far police have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement but the whereabouts of Imran and the children are unknown.

Commander Jon Savell, Gold Commander for this investigation, said: “Our absolute priority at this moment in time is the welfare of these three children. They have been taken from a place of safety and we are growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing, particularly as we remain in the midst of a global health crisis.

“While we do not believe at this time there is any immediate risk to their physical safety, their location, access to accommodation, healthcare, and other provisions is entirely unknown. We are concerned about the longer-term impact of this on all three children.

“An intense investigation into how this abduction was planned and carried out is being led by detectives in south London, alongside a manhunt being led by specialist detectives within the Met. More than 100 officers are currently working to locate and bring these children home safely. We are, as anyone would expect, working incredibly closely with our law enforcement partners and international colleagues to explore all lines of inquiry.

“This type of investigation is incredibly complex and fast-moving, and for good reason, we often don’t speak openly about such cases. That is why, until this stage, we have not sought the public’s help. But we are now urging anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.”

Officers from the local town are leading the investigation into the abduction itself. They have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement:

Police have asked if anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August or know of his whereabouts to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on +447942599374 or if anyone wants to provide information anonymously they can do so by calling +44800555111 quoting crime reference number 6143/20AUG20.