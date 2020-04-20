India’s first shipment of wheat arrives in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2020)

The first shipment wheat granted by India arrived in Afghanistan today through Chabahar port.

The first shipment of wheat with a tonnage of 5,000 metric tons, out of a 75,000 metric tons of aided wheat from India, arrived in Nimroz, Afghanistan.

In the next 15 days, the second shipment of 10,000 metric tons of wheat will arrive in Afghanistan.

The wheat is planned to be transferred to the silos of Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, Baghlan and Balkh provinces.

Earlier, the government of India, following its efforts goodwill and aides in Afghanistan, had made a commitment of exporting 75,000 metric tons of wheat.