COVID-19
India’s COVID deaths cross 500,000 but some analysts count millions more
India’s official COVID-19 death toll crossed 500,000 on Friday, a level some data analysts said was breached last year but was obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.
The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July 2021 after the devastating outbreak from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to official data. Some believe the figures were much higher.
“Our study published in the journal Science estimates 3 million COVID deaths in India until mid-2021 using three different databases,” Chinmay Tumbe, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, who co-authored the study, told Reuters.
Last month, the Indian government dismissed the study as baseless in a notification saying there is a robust system of birth and death reporting.
India’s states record deaths from COVID after collating data from their districts. In the last few months, several states have updated the number of deaths, some under pressure from the country’s top court. In most instances, authorities said there were lapses due to delayed registrations and other administrative errors.
India is currently in the midst of a third wave of the coronavirus led by the Omicron variant, which some top experts say is already in community transmission although federal officials say most cases are mild.
Last month, the government eased testing norms and told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions. But, with the number of tests falling, the government issued a revised circular warning states they would miss the spread of the virus.
According to official figures, India’s overall number of COVID infections has reached 41.95 million, the second-highest globally behind the United States.
To prevent new surges, the government has vaccinated three-fourths of the eligible 939 million adult population with the mandatory two-dose regime.
Indian officials are carrying out a vaccination drive in remote parts of the country to increase lagging vaccination rates, with health workers going door-to-door to administer shots.
“I make them understand how important vaccines are to escape from coronavirus,” health worker Asmita Koladiya, who is forced to take her infant daughter along with her because of a lack of childcare, told Reuters.
In the country’s capital Delhi, as new infections of the Omicron variant fell sharply off the peak, authorities further eased curbs and said they will allow schools and colleges to reopen from Monday, and permit private offices to be fully staffed.
The city’s sports complexes will also reopen, its Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a webcast on Friday.
RECONCILIATION WITH TIME, GRIEF
India’s cumulative tally of 500,055 deaths on Friday included 1,072 fatalities reported over the last 24 hours, according to the federal health ministry. Out of this, 335 deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala that has, for weeks, been updating data with deaths from last year.
Kerala, with less than 3% of India’s 1.35 billion population, accounts for nearly 11% of the total deaths reported in the country.
“Some states such as Kerala are recording their backlog deaths under judicial pressure, although not all states have done that,” said Gautam Menon, a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University near the capital who has been tracking the spread of the virus.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, authorities have received over 100,000 claims for COVID-19 compensation, of which 87,000 claims have been approved, according to a senior government official.
The number of claims received is nearly 10 times the official COVID-19 death toll of 10,545, as per government data.
“There has not been any under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths…The policy for paying compensation is very liberal as per the Supreme Court’s directives, which is why the number of applicants is more than the COVID-19 deaths,” the official said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of discussions.
Six German athletes test positive for COVID on arrival in Beijing
Six German athletes who arrived in Beijing on Thursday have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven cases among them so far, the team said, Reuters reported.
“Three teams of Team D (Germany) are affected,” the Germany team said in a statement on Friday, without naming the people or sports teams affected.
“The team members are without symptoms and have been initially separated from the rest of the squad. There will be further PCR tests to confirm the results. The process from here on will be decided by the results.”
According to Reuters the other 78 athletes who arrived on the same flight had tested negative.
German figure skater Nolan Seegert has already tested positive for COVID-19 twice in Beijing and is isolating in a hotel, forcing Germany to drop out of the figure skating pairs in the team event.
A number of athletes have already been ruled out of the Feb. 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport, Reuters reproted.
Organisers have said so far 287 Games participants, which includes athletes, coaches, officials, media and organising staff, had tested positive in Beijing.
A total of 610,000 tests had been conducted until Thursday, read the report.
Athletes who want to return to competition and training will need to be without symptoms and provide two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation.
Japan’s daily coronavirus infections exceed 100,000 for first time -Yomiuri
Daily coronavirus infections in Japan on Thursday exceeded 100,000 for first time since the pandemic began, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
Infections in Japan have surged since the start of the year as the Omicron variant has taken hold. About a fifth of the cases are in Tokyo.
U.S. considers authorization of first COVID vaccine for children under 5
U.S. regulators are considering the first COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, after Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE began the regulatory approval process on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
A decision is expected as soon as this month.
The companies said they began submitting data for an emergency use authorization even though they did not meet a key target in their clinical trial of 2- to 4- year olds. They are submitting the data at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to address an urgent public health need in the age group, they said.
The arrival of a vaccine for younger children could help harried parents who have had to contend with quarantines and closures of pre-schools and daycare centers, read the report.
“Having a safe and effective vaccine available for children in this age group is a priority,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said. She said the agency asked for the application because of the recent Omicron surge.
The FDA said an outside committee of expert advisers would meet on Feb. 15 to discuss the authorization. If that goes forward, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention also needs to sign off on how the vaccinations will be implemented, following a meeting of its own advisers. Those meetings have tended to follow within a week or so of FDA decisions.
According to Reuters the drug companies said they are asking the FDA for authorization of the first two doses of a planned three-dose regimen.
“If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said.
He said the company believes three doses of the vaccine will be needed “to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants.”
The companies expect to complete submitting data to the FDA in the coming days, with data on the third dose to follow.
Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a 3-microgram dose of the vaccine in the age group, compared with a 10-microgram dose in 5- to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 and older, Reuters reported.
The companies said they expect to have ample supply of the 3-microgram shots should the FDA authorize the vaccine.
EVIDENCE OF CLINICAL BENEFIT?
The move could speed up the inoculation timeline for this age group by months. If a third dose is eventually authorized, many children could already have begun the regimen. Pfizer is currently testing two doses three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least eight weeks later.
In December, Pfizer said it was amending its clinical trial to test a three-dose version of the vaccine because the lower-dose generated an immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds that was inferior to the response measured in those aged 16 to 25. In 6- month- to 24-month-old children, the vaccine generated an immune response in line with 16- to 25-year-olds.
John Grabenstein, former executive director of medical affairs for vaccines at Merck, said he believes regulators should consider the vaccine as a two-dose course, rather than as the first two doses of a planned three dose regimen.
“I cannot think of any example ever where the FDA reached a regulatory decision without knowing the data from the end of the trial,” Grabenstein said. “I just can’t believe that they would authorize getting started without knowing what the third dose would do.”
But John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, said the plan “sounds like a creative solution to a real problem, and there’s no safety implications, which would otherwise be a dealbreaker.”
The vaccine is already approved for emergency use in children in the United States as young as 5. It has full approval for adults.
The FDA also has authorized a third booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot for adults and children aged 12 and older. It gave the green light for a two-dose vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
It remains unclear how many parents will choose to vaccinate their younger children.
Vaccinating children has been slow in the United States with only around 22% of 5- to 11 year-olds having received two shots since the campaign to inoculate that age group began in November, Reuters reported.
