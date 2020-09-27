India’s COVID-19 infection tally now at 5.9 million

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2020)

India’s coronavirus tally reached 5.9 million cases on Sunday after 88,600 new infections were recorded in a 24 hour period.

The total number of cases is now at 5,992,532 public health ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported the most new cases in the last 24 hours and together account for around 55 percent of the country’s new infections on Sunday.

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned last week due to the virus as over 20 MPs tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would help in vaccine production.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Modi said: “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.”

“India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.”

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile welcomed Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight the pandemic.

He said on Twitter: “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity .. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good can we end the COVID-19 pandemic.”