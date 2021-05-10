Latest News
India’s COVID-19 cases dip from peak, but calls for shutdown mount
Calls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increasing pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reported.
The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were slightly down from recent peaks, taking India’s tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths.
But as many hospitals grapple with an acute shortage of oxygen and beds while morgues and crematoriums overflow, experts have said India’s actual figures could be far higher than reported, Reuters reported.
Sunday’s 1.47 million tests for COVID-19 were this month’s lowest yet, data from the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research showed. The figure compared with a daily average of 1.7 million for the first eight days of May.
The number of positive results from the tests was not immediately clear, however.
Many states have imposed strict lockdowns over the last month while others have placed curbs on movement and shut cinemas, restaurants, pubs and shopping malls.
But pressure is mounting on Modi to announce a nationwide lockdown as he did during the first wave of infections last year, Reuters reported.
He is battling criticism for allowing huge gatherings at a religious festival and holding large election rallies during the past two months even as cases surged.
“A failure of governance of epic and historic proportions,” Vipin Narang, a political science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, said on Twitter.
On Sunday, top White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had advised Indian authorities they needed to shut down.
“You’ve got to shut down,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” television show. “I believe several of the Indian states have already done that, but you need to break the chain of transmission. And one of the ways to do that is to shut down.”
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also called for a “complete, well-planned, pre-announced” lockdown.
New Delhi, the capital, entered a fourth week of lockdown, with tougher curbs such as the shutdown of the suburban rail network, while residents scrambled for scarce hospital beds and oxygen supplies, Reuters reported.
“This is not the time to be lenient,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
“This phase is so tough, this wave is so dangerous, so many people are dying…the priority at this hour is to save lives,” he said in a televised address.
Global support, in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other medical gear, has poured in.
By Sunday, the world’s largest vaccine-producing nation had fully vaccinated just over 34.3 million, or only 2.5%, of its population of about 1.35 billion, government data shows.
Latest News
Death toll from Kabul school bombing rises to 85
The office of Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danish confirmed on Monday that the death toll in the deadly school bombing on Saturday has risen to 85.
Speaking to Ariana News, an official from Danish’s office said 85 people had died and over 150 were wounded.
The deadly bombing targeted a girls high school in Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul late Saturday afternoon – a move that sparked an outcry around the world.
Three back-to-back explosions happened. The first was a car bomb that was detonated close to the school. As students and civilians in the area were fleeing the scene of the blast, two IEDs were then detonated.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack while the Taliban issued a statement rejecting any responsibility.
On Sunday, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a statement that the Afghan government has to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC said it was government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
“In October 2020, just over six months ago, more than 40 students died in an attack on Kawsar Danish tutoring center. In May 2020, almost a year ago 11 mothers were murdered with their unborn babies, two boys were, and an Afghan midwife was killed, with 5 mothers injured; this is femicide and infanticide,” the statement highlighted.
The AIHRC stressed that the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “which includes acknowledging massacres targeting Hazaras.”
“The Afghan government should communicate immediately a human rights-based protection plan for Dasht-e-Barchi and West Kabul. This should include plans for collective reparations,” the organization said.
Latest News
Abdullah welcomes Taliban’s announcement of three-day ceasefire
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire over Eid-ul-Fitr but said this is not a permanent solution.
He said: “We believe that the solution to the current crisis in the country is to speed up negotiations, declare a permanent ceasefire and end the war permanently.”
In a statement issued Monday, Abdullah said however that an Eid ceasefire would provide a short period of calm for the people, “but was not a fundamental and permanent solution to the country’s problem.”
“Afghanistan’s crisis has no military solution. The experience of the last fourteen years shows that the version of violence and killing is not only unsolvable but also adds to the depth of the crisis and conflict,” he said.
Abdullah also called on the Taliban to resume peace talks.
“Taking the opportunity, we once again call on the Taliban to resume talks, a permanent ceasefire, a cessation of hostilities and bloodshed, and to find a comprehensive, just, dignified and acceptable political solution for all parties,” he said.
The Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eid, the group said on Monday.
The Taliban have in the past declared a nationwide ceasefire over Eid, but resumed fighting immediately after the festivities.
Latest News
Australian FM meets with Ghani and Abdullah in Kabul
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has paid an unannounced visit to Kabul where she met with President Ashraf Ghani and High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah.
In a statement issued by Australia’s foreign office, Payne said she discussed the challenges of COVID-19, the foreign troop withdrawal, support for a stable and secure Afghanistan, and the shared hopes for ongoing peace talks.
“I was also pleased to meet with the Minister for Women’s Affairs, Hasina Safi, who joined our meeting, and to discuss how Australia and Afghanistan have worked together to support and improve the rights of women and girls – a development we want to see maintained,” she said.
Payne also stated that in her meeting with Abdullah, they discussed the gains made by the people of Afghanistan over the past 20 years, the development and humanitarian assistance provided by Australia and her country’s enduring shared commitment to a sustainable peace that is genuinely inclusive and involves all of Afghan society.
“During these meetings, we discussed the sacrifices made by the Afghan people, as well as those international military forces killed or wounded, including those Australians who made the ultimate sacrifice and the many who still bear the impacts of their service in Afghanistan both physical and mental.
“We discussed the recent Inspector-General report, Australia’s robust response, and the establishment of the Office of the Special Investigator,” she said.
Payne also stated she had met with the Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, to discuss the withdrawal plans.
“I was also proud to spend time with Australian Embassy staff and Defence Force personnel to acknowledge their significant contributions to the Australia-Afghanistan relationship,” she said.
In conclusion, Payne stated: “With the departure of the Australian Defence Force, the Australia-Afghanistan relationship is beginning a new chapter of our diplomatic relationship, established in 1969.
“We will continue our close friendship, and support our shared aspiration of peace, stability and prosperity. We will continue our development assistance program to work to preserve the significant gains made by the Afghan people, in particular advancing the rights of women and girls.”
