COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 caseload now over six million mark
India’s confirmed coronavirus tally has bypassed the six million mark with another 82,170 cases reported in the past 24 hours.
The health ministry reported that the COVID-19 caseload was now at 6,074,703.
At least 1,039 deaths were also recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities up to 95,542.
New infections in India, the world’s second-most populous country, are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world and are expected to surpass the US tally, which is at 7.1 million, within the next few weeks.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, almost one in every three new infections reported in the world and one in every five reported coronavirus deaths came from India.
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 infection tally now at 5.9 million
India’s coronavirus tally reached 5.9 million cases on Sunday after 88,600 new infections were recorded in a 24 hour period.
The total number of cases is now at 5,992,532 public health ministry data showed.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported the most new cases in the last 24 hours and together account for around 55 percent of the country’s new infections on Sunday.
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned last week due to the virus as over 20 MPs tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would help in vaccine production.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Modi said: “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.”
“India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.”
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile welcomed Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight the pandemic.
He said on Twitter: “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity .. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good can we end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
COVID-19
UN calls for global action against spread of COVID-19 misinformation
The United Nations and its partners have called on countries to take urgent action to address what they describe as the “infodemic” around the COVID-19 pandemic and put in place national action plans to promote science-based health information.
In a statement issued by the UN on Thursday, the organization said the pandemic is the first in history in which technology and social media are being used to both inform people and keep them connected but also to undermine global response to the crisis and jeopardize measures to contain the disease.
“WHO and partners are calling on all countries to put in place national action plans to promote science-based health information and to combat misinformation.
They also called on the media, tech companies, civil society, researchers and people everywhere to keep the infodemic from spreading”.
“Misinformation costs lives. Without the appropriate trust and correct information, diagnostic tests go unused, immunization campaigns (or campaigns to promote effective vaccines) will not meet their targets, and the virus will continue to thrive”, the partners said in a statement.
“We call on Member States to develop and implement action plans to manage the infodemic by promoting the timely dissemination of accurate information, based on science and evidence, to all communities, and in particular high-risk groups; and preventing the spread, and combating, mis- and disinformation while respecting freedom of expression.”
Authorities also were urged to empower communities to develop solutions and resilience against the infodemic.
Stakeholders such as the media and social media platforms were called on to collaborate with the UN system, and each other, “to further strengthen their actions to disseminate accurate information and prevent the spread of mis- and disinformation.”
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 tally surges past 5.4 million mark
India’s COVID-19 infection tally has surged past the 5.4 million mark after adding 92,605 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry stated Sunday.
Every day, since August, the country has recorded the highest single-day caseload in the world.
According to the health ministry, 1,113 people died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 86,752.
Infection is surging through the country on a “step-ladder spiral” a government scientist told BBC.
It took India 170 days to reach the first million cases but only 11 days to reach the last million.
More than 50 million Indians have been tested so far for the virus, and more than a million samples are being tested daily, BBC reported but stated the country still has one of the lowest testing rates in the world.
According to the report, epidemiologists have said that India’s real infection rates are far higher.
The government’s own antibody tests on a random sample of people nationwide estimated 6.4 million infections in early May, as compared to the recorded case count of 52,000 at that time.
