COVID-19
India’s coronavirus infections cross 18 million
India’s total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record daily infection and death tally and as the government rejected reports of problems with its vaccine campaign, Reuters reported.
India reported 379,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, according to health ministry data. It was the deadliest day so far for any country hit by the pandemic.
India’s best hope to curb its second deadly wave of COVID-19 was to vaccinate its vast population, said experts, and on Wednesday it opened registrations for everyone above the age of 18 to be given jabs from Saturday.
But the country, which is one of the world’s biggest producer of vaccines, does not have the stocks for the estimated 600 million people becoming eligible.
Many people who tried to sign up said they failed, complaining on social media that they could not get a slot or they simply could not get online to register as the website repeatedly crashed, Reuters reported.
“Statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches,” the government said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The government said more than eight million people had registered for the vaccinations, but it was not immediately clear how many had got slots.
About nine percent of India’s population have received one dose since the vaccination campaign began in January with health workers and then the elderly.
The second wave of infections has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums and prompted an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment, Reuters reported.
“India’s COVID outbreak is a humanitarian crisis,” U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Twitter.
Delhi is reporting one death from COVID-19 every four minutes and ambulances have been taking the bodies of COVID-19 victims to makeshift crematorium facilities in parks and parking lots, where bodies are burned on rows and rows of funeral pyres.
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory warning on Wednesday against travel to India because of the pandemic and approved the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government employees in India.
Reuters reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticised for allowing massive political rallies and religious festivals which have been super spreader events in recent weeks.
More than 8.4 million eligible voters are set to vote on Thursday in the last phase of an eight-part election in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, even as the state witnesses a record rise in coronavirus cases.
“The people of this country are entitled to a full and honest account of what led more than a billion people into a catastrophe,” Vikram Patel, The Pershing Square Professor of Global Health in the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School said in The Hindu newspaper.
COVID-19
206 COVID cases reported in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,877 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The ministry also reported seven deaths and 180 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
The new cases were reported in Nangarhar (78), Kandahar (34), Kabul (20), Khost (15), Balkh (6), Takhar (2), Kunduz (3), Paktia (6), Parwan (9), Maidan Wardak (13), Kunar (1), Laghman (9), Panjshir (2), Zabul (2) and Nuristan (6).
The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 59,576, the total number of reported deaths is 2,618, and the total number of recoveries is 52,974.
So far, 400,412 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 3,984 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates.
This comes amid a “tsunami” of cases in India, which is crippling the health care system.
Recently acting health minister Wahid Majrooh said that during meetings with provincial public health directors, the issue of Indian flights to Afghanistan, restrictions on passenger traffic at Pakistan-Iran border, gathering restrictions, & activation of emergency committees were discussed.
Majrooh added that these issues will be shared with the leadership of the government and the Security Council so that a decision can be made.
COVID-19
India’s new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000, army called to help
India’s coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000 with another 2,771 fatalities reported on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections.
Over the past 24 hours, India recorded 323,144 new cases, slightly below a worldwide peak of 352,991 reached on Monday, with overrun hospitals turning away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies.
“Please note that a huge fall in daily cases … is largely due to a heavy fall in testing,” Rijo M John, a professor and health economist at the Indian Institute of Management in the southern state of Kerala, said on Twitter.
“This should not be taken as an indication of falling cases, rather a matter of missing out on too many positive cases!”
India has called on its armed forces to help tackle the devastating crisis. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said late on Monday that oxygen would be released from armed forces reserves and retired medical personnel would join health facilities that are struggling under the strain of cases.
Nations including Britain, Germany, and the United States have pledged aid, while Indian Americans in U.S. Congress and the technology sector have joined forces to help. read more
A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi early on Tuesday, Reuters partner ANI reported. France is also sending oxygen generators that can provide year-long oxygen for 250 beds, the embassy said.
The first “Oxygen Express” train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas also reached the national capital early Tuesday.
But the crisis in the metropolis of 20 million people is unabated.
Dr K.Preetham, chief of medical administration at the city’s Indian Spinal Injuries Centre which is treating scores of COVID-19 patients, said the scarcity of oxygen was such the hospital was splitting oxygen cylinders on patients.
“For seven days, most of us haven’t slept. Because of the scarcity, we are forced to put two patients on one cylinder and this is a time consuming process because we don’t have long tubes,” he said.
‘WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution amid the “storm” of infections.
In some of India’s worst-hit cities, bodies were being cremated in makeshift facilities in parks and parking lots. Critically ill patients lay on beds outside overwhelmed hospitals waiting for admission.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned the Indian economy, the world’s sixth largest, could falter as a result of the spike in cases, creating a drag for the global economy.
“We expect that this could get worse before it gets better,” Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the Chamber, the biggest U.S. business lobby, told Reuters. read more
Australia paused direct passenger flights from India until May 15, the latest on a growing list of countries to curb travel from India to prevent more virulent virus variants from entering their borders. read more
Three Australian cricketers cut short their Indian Premier League season to head home amid the uncertainty.
India, home to around 1.3 billion people, has so far reported 17.64 million COVID-19 infections and 197,894 deaths, but experts believe the tally runs significantly higher.
The country is negotiating with the United States, which has said it will share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with other countries.
“Major lobbying is on at this point of time to secure as much as possible for India,” a senior Indian official part of ongoing negotiations told Reuters, adding that Modi had been assured that India would be given priority.
“At this juncture even harshest critics of India are pushing the U.S. regime” to aid India, the official added.
COVID-19
Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country’s coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a “tsunami” of disease, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day, Reuters reported.
Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi.
“We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning,” Fortis said.
India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital’s underfunded health system buckles, Reuters reported.
The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen to Delhi from the far corners of the country and overseas including Singapore.
The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion rose overnight by 346,786, the Health Ministry said, for a total of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths rose by 2,624 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate for the country so far. Crematoriums across Delhi said they were full up and asked grieving families to wait.
Hospitals in Delhi have gone to the city’s high court this week seeking it to order the state and federal governments to make emergency arrangements for medical supplies, mainly oxygen.
“It’s a tsunami. How are we trying to build capacity?” the Delhi high court asked the state and federal governments in response to this plea.
Television showed families tending to the sick in hospital corridors and streets as they waited for medical attention, Reuters reported.
One man identified as Amit who was grieving for his brother at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden hospital said he had seen families running around with oxygen cylinders trying to get them refilled.
“You can’t leave me in the lurch,” a lawyer appearing for the Jaipur Golden hospital told the high court on Saturday, seeking its intervention.
The court asked the government to ensure supplies, as well to make security arrangements for medical centres amid people’s desperation.
“We know how people react, let’s not have a law and order situation,” the court said in its direction to the authorities.
India surpassed the U.S. record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.
The federal government had declared it had beaten back the coronavirus in February.
Health experts said India became complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing for the resumption of big gatherings.
Others said that it could also be a more dangerous variant of the virus coursing through India. It is the world’s second most populous country and people live in close proximity, often six to a room.
“While complacency in adhering to masks and physical distancing might have played a role, it seems increasingly likely that this second wave has been fuelled by a much more virulent strain,” wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School, in the Indian Express.
Experts say the only way India can turn the tide is to ramp up vaccinations and impose strict lockdowns in the so-called red zones of high infection. It has opened up the immunisation programme to all adults but faces a shortage.
India is currently using the AstraZeneca shot and homegrown Covaxin. It has also approved Russia’s Sputnik V and has urged Pfizer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to provide it with vaccines.
Resolute Support Mission effectively ends May 1: Pentagon
US moving military gear to Afghanistan to support troop’s withdrawal
Moscow to host new round of Troika talks on Afghan peace
After 20 years of valor and sacrifice, it’s time to bring troops home: Biden
Indonesia seizes 2.5 tons of crystal meth smuggled in from Afghanistan
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s GDP to improve by 3% in 2021
Sola: Process of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine
-
World4 days ago
U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
-
COVID-194 days ago
Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
-
Latest News5 days ago
US expected to hand over 3 military bases and airport by early May
-
World4 days ago
82 killed in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital fire: Interior ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
243 civilians killed or wounded in Taliban attacks in 10 days: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Miller confirms withdrawal process in Afghanistan is underway
-
Latest News4 days ago
20 Taliban killed in own explosion: Officials