Business
Indian trucks carry cargo to Uzbekistan for first time via Afghanistan and Pakistan
Hopes of turning Afghanistan into a key trade link between Central and South Asia are high after an Indian trader exported commercial goods to landlocked Uzbekistan through Pakistan and Afghanistan this week.
VOA reported that trucks carrying 140 tons of cargo, mostly Indian sugar, departed Kabul on Wednesday for the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.
An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Mawlana Zaheer told VOA the shipment arrived in the Afghan capital from Pakistan via the Torkham border crossing.
The Afghan ministry of commerce organized a special ceremony to facilitate the transit of the Indian goods, hailing it as a major step toward turning Afghanistan into a key trade link between Central and South Asia.
The commercial cargo originated from Mumbai, India, and traveled through the Karachi seaport in Pakistan earlier this month before being trucked to its Uzbek importer under a recently inked bilateral transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, a Pakistani official told VOA.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the agreement along with several other documents during his two-day official visit to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in early March.
The Pakistani official emphasized that the Uzbekistan-bound Indian commercial consignment was a privately arranged activity under the agreement and had no government involvement from any of the four countries.
“It will now become a regular activity, and Uzbekistan will be able to import goods from anywhere through Pakistani seaports,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
IEA authorities are bound to facilitate the trade activity because Uzbekistan, like landlocked Afghanistan, also has rights to access Pakistani ports to conduct international trade, the official added.
Islamabad allows Kabul to use its ports and land and air routes to conduct trade with other countries under a long-running bilateral arrangement known as the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).
Business
Iran raises April crude oil selling prices for Asia – sources
Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Business
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
More than 113,000 tons of dried fruits and medicinal plants have been exported from Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province over the past 12 months, Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries officials said, adding that this generated $308 million in revenue.
“We faced some troubles in exporting due to the political developments, but we continued to export in good quality. Thanks God Islamic Emirate officials have not created any problems for us,” said Mohammad Dawood Qaderi, head of Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
He said that they gave advice to IEA authorities on improving exports, which they accepted.
According to the official, figs have been the biggest export this year.
Meanwhile, traders also said that the export sector in Kandahar has improved.
“Thanks God, trade in dried fruits is going well. The routes are secure now,” said Mir Hamza, a dried fruits trader.
He called for an agreement with countries that would allow for barter deals.
Some traders, however, said that they were unable to collect their exchanged items or their money due to sanctions.
Noor Ali, a dried fruits trader, said that the level of exports was good this year, but traders were unable to collect their money due to international banking restrictions.
Business
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
Residents and motorists of Kabul city have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to control the rising cost of food and fuel.
Kabul residents said the sharp increase in prices has created enormous problems for city residents.
“We don’t have the ability to buy necessary materials. We urge IEA to solve the problem soon,” said Ezatullah, a Kabul resident.
“We can’t cope with such prices during [times of] unemployment. Our situation is bad. We have no jobs, and prices have increased,” said Mohamad Shakar, another Kabul resident.
Meanwhile, businessmen said that the volume of fuel being imported into Afghanistan has dropped significantly in recent months and that the high price of oil on the foreign market has resulted in an increase in local prices.
One liter of petrol currently sells for 79 Afghanis (AFN), one liter of diesel for 82 AFN and one kilo of gas goes for 90 AFN in Kabul bazars. (1 US dollar = 87 AFN)
“We buy oil at high prices and we are forced to sell it high. It is not only affecting Afghanistan, the whole world [is affected],” said Hasibullah, fuel importer.
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that the Ukraine crisis is the main reason for the escalating price of fuel.
“We import oil from Turkmenistan, their prices are not stable, however, the Russian prices are stable. Some people misuse opportunities,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of ACCI.
Economic analysts agree that the Ukraine crisis is affecting the price of oil but still called on the IEA to control prices.
“The management of the crisis is possible. Islamic Emirate should take care of it, in order to prevent the problem from getting worse,” said Kamaludin Kakar, an economic analyst.
Ariana News reporter tried to reach the Ministry of Commerce and Industry but was not able to get comment despite repeated attempts.
