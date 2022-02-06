World
Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92
Lata Mangeshkar, one of India’s biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. The cause of Mangeshkar’s death has not been announced.
She was hospitalised on January 11 after being infected with what a doctor told Reuters was COVID-19.
Mangeshkar’s voice has rung out of television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of independent India’s three quarters of a century, making hers the defining voice of many generations, and earning her the title of “the Nightingale”.
Two days of national mourning will be observed with the national flag flying at half mast, Reuters TV partner ANI reported.
Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes
Twenty militants and nine soldiers were killed in recent days during insurgent attacks on two military bases in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, Pakistan’s military said on Saturday.
The attacks, the biggest in recent years by ethnic Baloch insurgents, began on Wednesday night, Reuters reported.
“A total of 20 militants were killed during Panjgur and Nauski operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” said a statement by the military’s media wing.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which had earlier claimed the attack, also issued a statement on Saturday night saying “all targets successfully achieved.”
It said 16 fighters sacrificed themselves in the attacks, a phrasing that indicated but did not say clearly that they had died.
Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, demanding a separate state and saying the central government unfairly exploits Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
Last week, the army said insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest death toll for the army in the Balochistan insurgency in years.
Iran says it has a right to continue nuclear research
Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that it has a right to continue nuclear research and development that cannot be curbed by any agreement.
“Iran’s legal right to continue research and development and maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, side by side with its security … cannot be curbed by any agreement,” Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on Twitter.
The United States on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch, Reuters reported.
Attacks on Pakistan military bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents
Insurgents in the Pakistani province of Balochistan attacked two military bases overnight, killing four soldiers while losing 15 of their own men, a top official said on Thursday, in the latest violence in the resource-rich region where China is investing.
The attacks came hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan set off for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where he will have meetings with President Xi Jinping and other leaders.
“Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks,” Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a video statement.
Four soldiers and 15 insurgents were killed while four or five insurgents were surrounded and the army would deal with them, he said.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLF) group claimed responsibility in a statement sent to a Reuters reporter, saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the entrance of the bases killing more than 50 soldiers.
Last week, the insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest casualty toll for the army in the Balochistan insurgency in years.
Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades for a separate state, saying the central government unfairly exploits Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
They usually attack gas projects, infrastructure and the security forces. They also attack Chinese projects, and occasionally kill Chinese workers despite Pakistani assurances that it is doing everything it can to protect the projects.
China is involved in the development of the Gwadar port and other projects in the province as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.
China has been raising its security concerns with Pakistan, especially after 10 Chinese workers were killed and 26 were wounded in an attack in northern Pakistan last year.
Pakistan has approved $11.6 million in compensation for the victims’ families.
Khan and his team would be exploring economic opportunities on the visit to Beijing, including trying to persuade Chinese businesses to set up in Pakistan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said.
