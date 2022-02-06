Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India’s biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. The cause of Mangeshkar’s death has not been announced.

She was hospitalised on January 11 after being infected with what a doctor told Reuters was COVID-19.

Mangeshkar’s voice has rung out of television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of independent India’s three quarters of a century, making hers the defining voice of many generations, and earning her the title of “the Nightingale”.

Two days of national mourning will be observed with the national flag flying at half mast, Reuters TV partner ANI reported.