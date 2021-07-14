Latest News
Indian FM says at SCO meeting ‘world is against seizure of power by violence’
Foreign ministers of India, China, Pakistan and five other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) began a key meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Wednesday with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan.
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is attending the meeting, tweeted during the day that the world, the region and the Afghan people all want the same end state.
In his series of tweets, Jaishankar said an independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation is sought and that there is a need to cease “violence and terrorist attacks against civilians and state representatives, settle conflict through political dialogue, and respect interests of all ethnic groups”.
He also stated that its important to ensure that neighbours are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism and that the “challenge is to act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs. Because there are forces at work with a very different agenda”.
“The world is against seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions,” he tweeted.
“Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process is essential.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are among the participants at the meeting.
The SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.
SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’
Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday criticized the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan and said civilians were being left to be “slaughtered” by the Taliban.
“Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake. … They’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart,” Bush told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
The former Republican president, who sent troops to Afghanistan in the autumn of 2001 after the September 11 attacks, said he believed German Chancellor Angela Merkel “feels the same way.”
CBS reported that according to Bush, Merkel, who is set to retire from politics later this year after 16 years in power, had brought “class and dignity to a very important position and made very hard decisions”.
US and NATO forces began withdrawing from Afghanistan in early May and are due to completely pull out by the end of August.
The United Nations said on Sunday the rising conflict is causing “more suffering” across the violence-wracked country, and called for continuous financial aid.
Govt says fallen districts will soon be retaken
Ajmal Omar Shenwari, a spokesperson for the Afghan security organizations, said the nation will soon witness the retaking of districts that fell to the Taliban.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Shenwari said: “Our plan is being executed and soon you will witness the retaking of those areas that fell to the Taliban.”
According to the Long War Journal, the Taliban has taken control of more than 80 districts in the two months since launching its offensive against the Afghan government after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would withdraw its forces from the country by September.
The Taliban began to seize territory once the May 1 deadline expired, and as of June 29, 2021, now controls 157 districts, the report stated.
Shenwari meanwhile said that in the past three days Afghan forces carried out 98 operations in 25 provinces.
“The Afghan security forces have launched 98 operations in the past three days in 25 provinces of the country,” Shenwari said, adding that Taliban “commanders are among the casualties from these operations.”
Shenwari also said that coordination has been improved between the security organizations after recent changes in the security institutions.
UN calls for Eid ceasefire as concerns mount over rights abuses
The United Nations in Afghanistan is increasingly concerned with the number of reported serious human rights abuses and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country.
The reports of killing, ill-treatment, persecution and discrimination are widespread and disturbing, creating fear and insecurity, the UN said in a statement. Those who carry out any such acts must be held accountable, the statement read.
The UN reiterates that parties are obliged to respect the human rights and dignity of all Afghans, especially those of women and girls who have in the past been subjected to particularly acute forms of discrimination.
The best way to end harm to civilians is for peace talks to be re-invigorated in order for a negotiated settlement to be reached, the UN said.
Those genuinely interested in the future of Afghanistan and its people, should prioritize negotiating a peace and committing to measures, including safeguarding the country’s infrastructure, that will show a real concern for the welfare of all Afghans, the organization stated.
All parties are urged to announce an Eid ceasefire that can give Afghans a respite from the conflict and that may contribute to sustained and meaningful peace negotiations.
