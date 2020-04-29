Indian famous actor Irrfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2020)

Irrfan Khan, an Indian famous actor, passed away Tuesday in Mumbai city of India.

The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and he was under doctor’s observation, local news agencies reported.

His family issued an official statement, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer.

Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Versova burial ground, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives, and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strata in this loss,” news agencies reported citing an official statement from Khan’s spokesman.

Meanwhile, a number of Indian celebrities paid tribute to his death.

“Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan.. this is a most disturbing and sad news.. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and days,” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Irrfan Khan has played in famous movies like Piku, The Namesake, Maqbool, Haidar, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and The Amazing Spiderman. His last film was ‘Angrezi Medium’, which went on screens just days before the Inida’s lockdown was announced.