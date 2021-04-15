COVID-19
Indian doctors describe COVID situation as chaotic
India reported a record 200,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the financial hub of Mumbai entered a lockdown and many hospitals treating coronavirus patients reported severe shortages of beds and oxygen supplies.
The surge was the seventh record daily increase in the last eight days and comes as India battles a massive second wave of infections that has its epicentre in the economically significant state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, Reuters reported. The western state accounts for about a quarter of the country’s total cases.
India reported 200,739 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data released Thursday. Deaths stood at 1,038, taking the total to 173,123.
The total caseload reached 14.1 million, only second to the United States, which leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases.
According to Reuters, hospitals and doctors in Maharashtra as well other regions including Gujarat and Delhi in the north reported chaotic scenes as healthcare facilities were overwhelmed with a surge in admissions of COVID-19 patients.
“The situation is horrible. We are a 900-bed hospital, but there are about 60 patients waiting and we don’t have space for them,” said Avinash Gawande, an official at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, a commercial hub in Maharashtra.
Hospitals in other places including Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, reported oxygen shortages. “If such conditions persist, the death toll will rise,” the head of a medical body in Ahmedabad wrote in a letter to the Gujarat state chief minister.
India’s government said the country was producing oxygen at its full capacity everyday for the last two days and it had boosted output.
“Along with the ramped up production of the oxygen manufacturing units and the surplus stocks available, the present availability of oxygen is sufficient,” the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims still thronged to a religious festival in the north of the country on Wednesday, stoking fears of a new surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, Reuters reported.
In capital Delhi, daily COVID-19 cases are hitting new records, with doctors warning the surge could be deadlier than in 2020.
“This virus is more infectious and virulent …. We have 35-year olds with pneumonia in intensive care, which was not happening last year,” said Dhiren Gupta, a pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. “The situation is chaotic.”
COVID tragedy unfolding in India as Ganges festival continues
India’s new coronavirus infections hit a record high on Wednesday, as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas.
The country reported 184,372 new cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. Deaths rose by 1,027, to a total of 172,085.
Despite the spike in infections, hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus gathered to bathe in the Ganges river on Wednesday, the third key day of the weeks-long Kumbh Mela – or pitcher festival.
Reuters quoted Sanjay Gunjyal, the inspector general of police at the festival, as having said around 650,000 people had bathed on Wednesday morning.
“People are being fined for not following social distancing in non-crowded ghats (bathing areas), but it is very hard to fine people in the main ghats, which are very crowded,” he said.
There was little evidence of social distancing or mask-wearing, according to a Reuters witness.
More than one thousand cases have been reported in Haridwar district in the last two days, according to government data.
From reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world’s worst-hit country since April 2 by new daily cases, with the government blaming a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction.
Reuters reported that India’s richest state Maharashtra, the epicentre of the nation’s second wave, which accounts for about a quarter of the country’s cases, is due to impose stringent restrictions from Wednesday to try to contain the spread.
Elsewhere, overstretched private hospitals are turning patients away, placing an increasing burden on government facilities.
In the western state of Gujurat, local media showed a long queue of ambulances waiting outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, with some patients being treated there while they waited.
A hospital source, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak publicly, said this was because a lot of private hospitals were short of oxygen and were sending their patients to the public hospital, Reuters reported.
This comes after cases have risen exponentially over the past week.
According to Gulf News, patients are also being given oxygen in waiting rooms, lobby areas in hospitals were being converted into COVID wards, doctors in the country’s top hospital were sick en masse and the gas furnace grills at crematoriums were melting with bodies piling up at cremation centres.
Gulf News also reported that this comes amid relentless outrage and questioning – from citizens and the Congress – for the government to fast track approvals for foreign made vaccines.
According to Gulf News, unlike last year, there is real fear among Indians today who claim the country is in complete meltdown.
The complacency that ‘it doesn’t happen to us’ has finally been pricked – although not at the Ganges festival.
Reports indicate that Bollywood has virtually shut down, judges have the virus, the variants are more critical than what the country realises and the people are staring at lockdowns amid frantic pleas for help.
Vaccine campaign now open for everyone over 18
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced Monday all people above the age of 18 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ministry said that people can visit ten vaccination centers in Kabul – Indira Gandhi Hospital; Jamhuriat Hospital; Istiqlal Hospital; 102-bed Hospital in Khairkhana; 100-bed Hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi; Ahmad Shah Baba Hospital; Tani Kut and Sar-e-Kotal Hospitals; Kabul central polyclinic hospitals, and Kabul regional clinic, Hutkhel.
MoPH officials said that pregnant women and people under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated.
Afghanistan started the rollout of its vaccine drive in early February after India donated 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The MoPH stated that 15,781 people have received a dose of vaccine in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry’s tally, so far, 145,291 people – including 27,516 teachers and 77,919 health workers – have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccine campaign.
Meanwhile, the MoPH has recorded 122 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The MoPH’s tally shows that 57,364 people in Afghanistan have been infected with the virus since the first case detected in Herat last year.
So far, 2,529 have died of the virus, and 52,005 others have recovered.
Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec
Iran reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, the highest daily toll since early December.
That brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 64,490 in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 21,063 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of identified cases since the pandemic began to 2,070,141.
“Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours 258 people have died from the virus,” Lari said. State TV said it was the country’s highest daily death toll since Dec. 10.
Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki, in a televised news conference, warned about more fatalities in the coming week if Iranians fail to adhere to health protocols.
On Saturday, Tehran imposed a 10-day lockdown across most of the country to curb the spread of a fourth wave of the coronavirus. The lockdown affects 23 of the country’s 31 provinces.
Businesses, schools, theatres and sports facilities have been forced to shut and gatherings are banned during the holy fasting month of Ramadan that begins on Wednesday in Iran.
