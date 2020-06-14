Latest News
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly commits suicide
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai, India, the Hindustan Times reported.
According to the times, Sushant, 34, has reportedly hanged himself.
The reason for Singh’s suicide yet to be determined. But recently, his former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai.
He played role in M.S. Dhoni; the untold story, Rabta, Kedarnath, PK, and Chhichhore movies.
His last release was ‘Chhichhore’, which hit the screens in 2019.
Sushant Singh was born on 21st January 1986. He started his career with television series.
Latest News
Japanese private rocket fails to reach space
A rocket launched by a Japanese aerospace startup on Sunday morning failed to reach outer space, local media reported.
The rocket liftoff at around 5:15 a.m. today from the town of Taiki in Japan’s Hokkaido.
According to the Japanese the Mainichi newspaper, the Interstellar Technologies Inc.’s MOMO-5 rocket fell into the sea without reaching space due to engine failure.
Part of the engine was damaged during the launch and the fuselage could no longer maintain its orientation, the company said. The rocket reached an altitude of about 11 kilometers before falling into waters some 4 km off the launch site.
“It was a disappointing result, but there were no major problems except for the damaged (engine) part. We would like to take necessary steps toward the next (launch),” Takahiro Inagawa, president of the company, said in an online press conference quoted by the Mainichi.
Meanwhile, the founder of the Interstellar Technologies Takafumi Horie said that the rocket flew perfectly part of the way.
The company which was founded in 2013, in May last year became the first private Japanese company to send a rocket to the edge of space, about 100 kilometers above the Earth. It was aiming to reach space for the second time and gain momentum in commercialization.
Latest News
Arrangements to release 2,000 more Taliban prisoners
The Taliban technical delegations and the Afghan government are preparing a list of 2,000 other Taliban prisoners for release in Kabul.
An inside government source said that the government may not agree to release some of the prisoners on the list, so the release of 2,000 prisoners will begin after taking a review of the list.
Nonetheless, President Ghani has said that the 2,000 Taliban prisoners will be released soon.
Latif Mahmood, a deputy presidential spokesman, said, “The release of the detainees is a fundamental decision of the government to end the violence, secure the ceasefire and speed up the peace process. We expect the opposition to stop violence and engage in peace (talks) which is the main desire of people.”
With the release of 2,000 other prisoners, the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners will be completed based on the US-Taliban agreement.
Ahmad Saeedi, a political expert, said, “The release of 5,000 prisoners is being done under the pressure of the United States and Zalmay Khalilzad. He (Khalilzad) made this clear during a recent meeting with the three Afghan leaders: Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani, and Abdullah Abdullah that the talks will not start unless the prisoner releases are completed.”
As the peace process progresses, the Office of the National Security Council says 89 civilians were killed and 150 others wounded in Taliban military operations in the past two weeks – a claim denied by the Taliban.
“In the last two weeks alone, they have martyred 89 civilians and wounded 150 others in 29 provinces, contrary to all human, Islamic and war principles,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the ONSC.
Although government sources acknowledge that violence has declined in the graph, violence has not been significantly reduced as expected by the government.
COVID-19
More than 8 million Afghan children in need of life-saving support
Save the Children says the outbreak of the Coronavirus has increased the number of children in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
Save the Children – an international organization for children protection – says that the number of Afghan children in need of help to survive before the outbreak of the Coronavirus was 5 million, while it has risen by about 3 million since the beginning of 2020.
Maryam Ataei, a spokeswoman for Save the Children, said that with the prevalence of Covid-19 in Afghanistan four out of every ten children need humanitarian assistance.
She added that more than 5 million children were already in need of assistance in 2020, however with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the figure reached 8.12 million children.
Therefore, Save the Children calls for serious attention from the Afghan government and the international community.
However, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs denies the statistics noting that there are nearly 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, and the ministry has taken special measures to pick children from the streets for the Coronavirus period.
Ghulam Haidar Jailani, deputy head of social affairs at the ministry, said, “We have decided to collect all children from streets and accommodate them in the kindergartens that have been on lockdown, and if possible, we will help them reunite with their families.”
The Coronavirus has posed a special threat to Afghan labor children who have been wandering the streets looking for food day-to-day.
The figures provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and the United Nations in Afghanistan are as follows:
- There are more than 6 million vulnerable children in Afghanistan, of which 3.7 million are deprived of school.
- There are more than 2 million labor children, 1.2 million of whom are busy doing hard jobs.
- More than 100,000 children are disabled and over 100,000 others are orphans and homeless.
On the other hand, early this year, the General Director of Social Affairs of Tehran Municipality announced the preparation of a list of Afghan labor children who are to be returned to Afghanistan; the reason given is that these children can further spread the Coronavirus in Tehran.
