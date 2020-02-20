India: We remain committed to working with the new government of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2020)

India congratulated President Ghani on his re-election as the President of Afghanistan.

India’s foreign ministry, in a statement, said that India remains committed to continuing work with the new government to expand bilateral strategic partnerships in fighting terrorism and for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation.

The statement writes, “India supports the democratic aspirations of the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to continuing to work with the new government and the democratic polity in strengthening our bilateral strategic partnership in fighting the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism and for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled.”

Through the statement, India encourages the new Government and all political leaders in Afghanistan to work on strengthening national unity and to promote inclusivity and protect the rights of everyone.

The long-delayed results of the presidential election were eventually revealed Tuesday, February the 18th, by the Independent Election Commission – pronouncing Ashraf Ghani as the re-elected President of Afghanistan.

Since then, Ghani has been felicitated for his win by several nations including the European Union and Kuwait, to name a few.

In the meantime, Ghani’s electoral rivals, including Abdullah Abdullah, have boycotted the decision of the IEC.

Abdullah, in the latest letter, published on his Facebook page in protest to the stance of Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, who Wednesday congratulated President Ghani on his re-election victory, considering the EU’s act as ‘against people’s expectations’ and ‘against the policy of neutrality’.