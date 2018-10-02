India, Uzbekistan to Work Towards Ensuring Peace in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2018)

India and Uzbekistan agreed to work together to stabilize Afghanistan, following talks between Uzbek and Indian leaders, Times of India said in a report.

“Both India and Uzbekistan aspire towards a safe and prosperous external environment,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as quoted by the newspaper. “We appreciate their efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability. I can assure you that India will help in your efforts. Both India and Uzbekistan wish a democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.”

Modi added his country will provide a $200 million line of credit for low-cost homes and such other social infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.

“In addition, we welcome the proposals of Uzbekistan in line with $800 million lines of credit and ‘buyers credit’ by Exim Bank,” he said.

This comes as Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has left Kabul for Indonesia to seek ways for ensuring peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

“We believe that the efforts of regional countries in Afghan peace process are useful,” said Omaid Maisam, Deputy Spokesman of the Chief Executive office.