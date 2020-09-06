India to send team to Kabul to investigate gurdwara attack

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

An Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is expected to visit Kabul to investigate the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul in March that left 27 people dead, including an Indian national.

India Today reported Sunday that the team of three to four investigators will be the agency’s first international case following amendments to the NIA act which allows the agency to investigate terrorist activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad.

Officials said details of the Kabul trip will not be made public due to security concerns. However, India Today reported that investigators are hoping to get access to several prisoners accused of having been involved in the attack.

IS-K (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack and one of the suicide bombers involved in the attack was Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil, a dentist from India who joined the terrorist organization in 2016.

His Indian wife and minor son are currently in prison in Kabul.