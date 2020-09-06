Featured
India to send team to Kabul to investigate gurdwara attack
An Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is expected to visit Kabul to investigate the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul in March that left 27 people dead, including an Indian national.
India Today reported Sunday that the team of three to four investigators will be the agency’s first international case following amendments to the NIA act which allows the agency to investigate terrorist activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad.
Officials said details of the Kabul trip will not be made public due to security concerns. However, India Today reported that investigators are hoping to get access to several prisoners accused of having been involved in the attack.
IS-K (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack and one of the suicide bombers involved in the attack was Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil, a dentist from India who joined the terrorist organization in 2016.
His Indian wife and minor son are currently in prison in Kabul.
Commander ‘Sword’s’ men allegedly behind ANDSF checkpoints attack
Armed men under the command of Public Uprising Forces commander Alipur allegedly attacked several Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ checkpoints in Behsood district of central Maidan Wardak province on Saturday.
Mohammad Sharifzoi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Ariana News that gunmen under Alipur, also known as Commander Shamsher (Sword), wounded two policemen and captured one.
Sharifzoi added that the gunmen also seized a military Humvee and a number of weapons.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said the incident would be investigated.
Alipur has not yet commented.
In November 2018, Alipur was arrested by the NDS forces on criminal charges – a move that sparked protests in the capital Kabul.
He was released following a two-day violent demonstration in the city.
India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases
India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record.
India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time.
India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths.
Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased.
According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country.
India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.
Mass evacuation of people as super typhoon heads for Japan
Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Japan as a super typhoon headed towards the country on Sunday.
Typhoon Haishen is “absolutely massive” meteorologists have said adding that it could pack winds of up to 252km per hour.
Officials said evacuation orders and advisories have been issued to more than 100,000 households along the southwestern coast of Japan.
This is the second powerful storm to hit the region in a week. Typhoon Maysak followed a similar path to Haishen.
Officials said in Kagoshima prefecture, 246,251 people have been evacuated and a further 36,392 people have been evacuated from their homes in Nagasaki prefecture in advance of the typhoon.
“People in affected areas should not hesitate to evacuate their homes, even though they may be worried about being infected with the coronavirus,” a meteorological official told a news conference broadcast by Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Saturday.
The Japan Times reported that several companies, including Sony and Toyota, stopped production and two of Japan’s railway systems said they would suspend some services.
The storm is also expected to hit the Korean Peninsula, CNN reported. If Typhoon Haishen makes landfall in South Korea, it will be the third storm to make landfall in the country this season.
According to NOAA’s historical database, the country has never had three typhoons make landfall in a single year.
