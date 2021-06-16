Latest News
India to play vital role in Afghan peace process: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, US special envoy for Afghanistan said in a series of tweets that he met with India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Doha on Tuesday and that the country will play a vital role in the Afghan peace process.
India “will continue to have a vital role as we work together, and alongside the rest of the international community, to help Afghans achieve peace, security and the economic well being they yearn for and deserve,” tweeted Khalilzad.
Khalilzad added that both sides “discussed the priority both our countries attach to an independent, sovereign, and unified Afghanistan at peace with itself and the world.”
“India has played a very important role in Afghanistan’s economic and social development in the last two decades,” tweeted Khalilzad.
Indian FM also tweeted that during the meeting both sides exchanged views on Afghanistan and regional matters.
Ronaldo’s bottle removal gesture costs Coca-Cola $4 billion
Global soft drink giant Coca-Cola Company lost $4 billion value in Market after all-time soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference at the Euro 2020 on Monday, the Business Insider reported.
Ronaldo, the Portugal Football Team captain, moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.
The 36-year-old followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: ‘Agua!’ – the Portuguese word for water.
According to the Insider, Coca-Cola’s shares were trading around $56.17 when the market opened on Monday, but fell 1.6% to $55.22 by the end of the press conference.
“That led to a sharp drop in market value from $242 billion to $238 billion. The soft-drink manufacturer’s shares closed at $55.41 per share on Tuesday,” the report said.
Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, has not officially commented about the incident so far.
Ghani appoints Bismillah Mohammadi as Acting Minister of Interior Affairs: sources
Bismillah Mohammadi has been appointed as Acting Interior Minister, replacing Hayatullah Hayat, sources said Wednesday.
Mohammadi, a member of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, previously has worked as Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior Affairs, and Chief of the Army Staff.
The development comes as violence dramatically increased across Afghanistan. The Taliban militants captured at least 33 districts following heavy clashes since May 1.
Afghan officials, however, stated that Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have “tactically retreated” from the districts.
The Afghan Security and Defense Forces, however, managed to retake the Khanabad district in Kunduz and the Dawlat Abad district of Faryab province that were collapsed to the Taliban in the recent Taliban attacks.
China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space
China will send three astronauts into orbit on Thursday in a high-stakes mission, the first of four crewed space flights to complete the country’s space station by the end of next year.
China will launch Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo into orbit aboard the spacecraft Shenzhou-12 at 9:22 a.m. (0122 GMT) on June 17 from Jiuquan in northwestern Gansu province.
Nie, 56, a former air force pilot, will be the oldest Chinese astronaut to go to space.
Shenzhou-12, meaning “Divine Vessel”, is the third of 11 missions needed to build China’s space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, the first and largest of three modules.
The Shenzhou-12 crew are to live on the Tianhe, which means “Harmony of the Heavens”, a cylinder 16.6 m (55 ft) long and 4.2 m (14 ft) in diameter.
The three-month stay for Nie, Liu and Tang will be the longest for any Chinese astronauts, and one focus will be seeing how the men handle their relatively long time in orbit.
“The (mission) is longer this time, and not only do we have to set up the core module – this ‘home’ in space – we’ve to carry out a series of pivotal technical tests,” Nie told reporters in Jiuquan.
“This mission is more arduous and the challenges are greater.”
Shenzhou-12 will be Nie’s third space outing, the second for Liu, 54, and the first for Tang, 45.
On Liu’s Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008, his first, he almost did not get to perform a space walk to plant the Chinese flag on the exterior of the spacecraft.
Liu, with the help of another astronaut, used a crowbar to pry open the hatch after it refused to budge.
“We experienced some dangerous situations and encountered some difficulties on that mission,” Liu said on Wednesday.
“The amount of time spent outside the cabin on this mission is much longer, and there will be many rounds of extra-vehicular activity. The mission has thus become extremely complex and tough.”
Chinese astronauts have had a comparatively low international profile.
U.S. legislation bars NASA from any cooperation with China, and Chinese astronauts have not been to the more than two-decade-old International Space Station (ISS), which has been visited by more than 240 men and women of various nationalities.
The ISS may be decommissioned in 2024 if the project does not receive new funding, and China could end up being the operator of the only space station in Earth’s orbit.
“After the completion of the Chinese space station, in the near future, we will see both Chinese and foreign astronauts jointly participate in the flight of the Chinese space station,” said Ji Qiming, assistant director at the China Manned Space Agency, told reporters in Jiuquan.
China’s space launches drew intense international attention last month after remnants of the rocket that carried the Tianhe module into space fell back to Earth with no official forecast of their expected landing location until literally the final minutes.
“We’re willing to carry out more extensive international exchanges and cooperation with other countries on the issue of debris from spacecraft and in space,” Ji said.
Backup astronauts for the mission on Thursday are Zhai Zhigang, 54, Wang Yaping, 41 and Ye Guangfu, 40.
China’s last crewed flight mission was in 2016 when two men – Chen Dong and Jing Haipeng – were sent via the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft to Tiangong-2, a prototype of the space station where they later stayed for about a month.
