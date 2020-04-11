India to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2020)

India will export 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan under a government to government (G2G) arrangement, the India Times reported.

“NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) has been asked to export 50,000 tonnes to Afghanistan through diplomatic route,” a senior official of the Indian agriculture department has told the Times.

According to the report, the official said that India has been producing more than 100 million tonnes for the last three years and there is surplus wheat in granaries to feed the country.

Since India has produced more wheat than it consumes, New Delhi has decided to export the grain to Afghanistan and Lebanon after receiving requests from the two countries, Indian Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said in a Tweet.

The country is expecting a record wheat production of 106.21 million tonnes this year – 2.61 million tonnes more last year’s output.