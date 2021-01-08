India to Chair UNSC’s Crucial Taliban Sanctions Committee

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2021)

India will chair the UN Security Council’s crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions, and counter-terrorism committee, Indian Representative to the UN said.

T. S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN, in a video message said Thursday: “I am happy to announce that India has been asked to chair three important committees of the Security Council which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, counter-terrorism committee, and the Libyan sanctions committee.”

Tirumurti stated that the Taliban Sanctions Committee also in the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a “high priority” for India.

“Keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace security development and progress of Afghanistan,” he noted.

The Indian diplomat emphasized that India’s chairing this committee at this moment would help to “keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors threatening the peace process in Afghanistan.”

“It has been our view that peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand,” Tirumurti said.

Referring to the counter-terrorism committee, which will be chaired by India, as a non-permanent member of the powerful15-nation UN body, in 2022, Tirumurti said the committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the “tragic terrorist attack” of 9/11.

“The chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India which has not only been in the forefront of fighting terrorism especially cross-border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims,” the Indian envoy pointed out.

Tirumurti said the Libya Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, is a “very important” subsidiary body of the Council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya and assets freeze, a travel ban and measures on illicit export of petroleum.

“We will be assuming the chair of this committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process,” he said.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members including the US, Russia, China, the UK, and France who have veto powers, and 10 non-permanent members, five of which are elected each year for a two-year term.

In 2021, India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico secured seats for the whole period as non-permanent members, and Vietnam, Estonia, Niger, Tunisia, and Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines will be a part of the first year.