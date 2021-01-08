Latest News
India to Chair UNSC’s Crucial Taliban Sanctions Committee
India will chair the UN Security Council’s crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions, and counter-terrorism committee, Indian Representative to the UN said.
T. S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN, in a video message said Thursday: “I am happy to announce that India has been asked to chair three important committees of the Security Council which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, counter-terrorism committee, and the Libyan sanctions committee.”
Tirumurti stated that the Taliban Sanctions Committee also in the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a “high priority” for India.
“Keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace security development and progress of Afghanistan,” he noted.
The Indian diplomat emphasized that India’s chairing this committee at this moment would help to “keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors threatening the peace process in Afghanistan.”
“It has been our view that peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand,” Tirumurti said.
Referring to the counter-terrorism committee, which will be chaired by India, as a non-permanent member of the powerful15-nation UN body, in 2022, Tirumurti said the committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the “tragic terrorist attack” of 9/11.
“The chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India which has not only been in the forefront of fighting terrorism especially cross-border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims,” the Indian envoy pointed out.
Tirumurti said the Libya Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, is a “very important” subsidiary body of the Council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya and assets freeze, a travel ban and measures on illicit export of petroleum.
“We will be assuming the chair of this committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process,” he said.
The UN Security Council has five permanent members including the US, Russia, China, the UK, and France who have veto powers, and 10 non-permanent members, five of which are elected each year for a two-year term.
In 2021, India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico secured seats for the whole period as non-permanent members, and Vietnam, Estonia, Niger, Tunisia, and Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines will be a part of the first year.
Latest News
Atmar, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process: MFA
Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Afghan foreign minister discusses Afghan peace process and latest development with US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in a VTC meeting said the ministry in a statement.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the meeting was attended by the U.S. Charge d’Affairs in Kabul Mr. Ross Wilson, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments and challenges regarding the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.
MFA said that “both sides discussed strengthening the international community’s support for the second round of peace talks… and continuing the joint efforts between Kabul and Washinton for the success of the peace process.”
MFA said that Atmar praised the Afghan-U.S. joint efforts for finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
US envoy, Khalilzad also welcome the second round of peace talks in Doha and assured Afghan government of US support.
“Mr. Khalilzad assured the Afghan Foreign Minister of the United States full support to the Afghan peace process and Washington’s commitment to long-term cooperation in countering terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability,” read the statement.
This comes as President Ashraf Ghani reportedly refused to meet with Khalilzad on the grounds that the US wants an interim government to be formed – which Ghani is opposed to.
Business
Afghan, Iran local officials sign trade agreement
Iranian media reported that two provinces of Afghanistan and Iran on Thursday signed an agreement covering the energy, transportation, customs, production, and investment sectors.
The agreement signed during the fourth meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of Khorasan Razavi Province and Herat Province of Afghanistan said IRNA.
Iranian officials said that four working groups on customs and trade, transportation and transit, energy and fuel, and a production and investment working group held meetings to review issues of priority for the parties which led to the signing of an agreement.
Ali Rasoulian, deputy governor of Khorasan Razavi Province added that both sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of goods in the Dogarun border and ease investment and improve interactions so that healthier and better exchanges could be carried out at a lower cost in the Dogarun border.
Based on the agreements, the working hours of the border crossing will be increased, and a committee will meet on a monthly basis at the Dogarun border to review the existing obstacles and problems, he added.
The two sides also agreed to have financial exchanges with better and easier planning, he said, noting that power transmission lines from Khorasan Razavi to Afghanistan will also increase from 132 KV to 500 KV, which will benefit both parties.
Mouneseh Hassanzadeh, Herat deputy governor-general for social affairs, said that the agreement covering four fields.
Negotiations at the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat were aimed at improving bilateral relations, growing economic relations, and creating investment opportunities, she said.
Notable that 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat was held from January 7-8 in Mashhad.
Latest News
Four policemen, including commander killed in Herat: officials
Four security force members, including Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district, were killed in clashes with Taliban in the district last night, confirmed provincial council member.
Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri, a member of Herat Provincial Council, said that heavy clashes were ongoing between Taliban and Afghan security forces members last night.
He said that Naqibullah Sultanzai and his three soldiers have been killed in the clashes and six other wounded.
According to the officials with the arrival of Afghan Air forces Taliban escaped from the battlefield.
Herat local officials also confirmed the death of Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district.
However, the Taliban has not commented on the attack so far.
