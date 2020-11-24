Business
India to build Shahtoot dam in Kabul
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Tuesday at the Geneva Conference 2020 that his country will build a new dam to provide Kabul residents with safe drinking water.
Addressing delegates virtually, Jaishankar said the Shahtoot dam will help supply Kabul residents with water.
“I am happy to announce today an agreement with Afghanistan for building the Shahtoot dam which will provide safe drinking water to two million Kabul residents.
He also said India will launch phase four of a high impact community development program in Afghanistan, which includes around 150 projects worth $80 million dollars.
He stated India has invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan but said his country calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.
“We also believe that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.”
A feasibility study for the dam was reportedly finalized in 2012 and the estimated cost will be around $236 million.
This dam would also allow for irrigation systems to cover 4,000 hectares of land in the Charasiab and Khairabad districts of Kabul province.
Once complete, officials said the dam will hold 146 million cubic meters of potable water for two million people in Kabul and irrigation water for over 4,000 hectares of land.
India has played a major role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects.
In 2016, Ghani and Indian Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian-funded “Friendship Dam” in Heart Province, which can also irrigate over 80,000 hectares of land and provide electricity to thousands of homes in the western Afghan province of Herat.
Business
Uzbekistan to resume direct flights to Afghanistan in January
A presidential decree announced on Monday that Uzbekistan plans to increase two-way trade with Afghanistan to $2 billion by 2023 and resume direct flights between the two countries starting in 2021.
According to media reports, direct flights will be launched in January between Tashkent and Kabul and Tashkent and Mazar-e-Sharif.
In a presidential decree it was stated that Uzbekistan envisages the acceleration of projects on the extension of existing railway and power transmission lines to Afghanistan, and increasing volume of transit goods by simplifying customs procedures on the borders.
Uzbekistan also plans to reduce the prices of key commodities such as cement, iron, liquefied gas, flour, wheat, eggs and vegetable oil exported to Afghanistan.
Business
Kabul, Tehran hold 5th round of strategic cooperation talks
Afghanistan and Iran have held the fifth round of negotiations on the drawing up of a comprehensive document for strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Iranian media reports stated the talks were held in Tehran between an Iranian delegation and an Afghan delegations and were co-chaired by Mirwais Nab, the Afghan deputy foreign minister and his counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.
On Sunday, Araqchi said he was happy with the progress made in this round of negotiations, and expressed hope that the comprehensive document for Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation will soon be prepared to be signed by the presidents of the two countries.
The document outlines a long-term cooperation plan between the two countries in political, security, economic and cultural areas as well as issues related to both countries’ expats and Afghanistan’s refugees, as well as the issue of water.
In a separate meeting prior to the talks, Araqchi and Nab had already highlighted the importance of finalizing the cooperation document as soon as possible.
Business
Herat producing 90 percent of Afghanistan’s saffron: officials
Bashir Ahmad Ahmadi, acting head of Herat’s agriculture department, on Thursday said during a visit to the 6th Saffron Flower Festival in Herat that the province now produces 90 percent of the country’s award-winning saffron.
“Eight thousand hectares of land in Herat is under saffron cultivation, which has created employment for families in the province,” Ahmadi said.
According to Ahmadi, Herat, as the saffron center of the country, has been able to introduce this plant not only as an alternative crop but also as a strategic economic and employment plant.
Herat officials said 42 associations and more than 53 companies are active in the production and processing of saffron, and 20,000 families work in the saffron sector – a sector that has been key to creating jobs in the province.
On the other hand, Bashir Ahmad Rashidi, head of the Saffron Workers’ Union of Afghanistan, expressed satisfaction with the growth of this international commodity in the country and the involvement of farmers. He called for cooperation of local officials and relevant institutions in controlling and monitoring saffron exports.
Rashidi says that currently one kilogram of pure saffron is sold on the Herat market, for between 30,000 Afghanis and 40,000.
Meanwhile, a number of saffron growers who have displayed their saffron flowers at the festival expressed their enthusiasm over the growing industry in the province.
