India to Build ‘Lalandar’ Dam in Kabul Soon

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2018 6:15 pm)

India will start building the Lalandar dam in Kabul in the next several months, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) said.

The dam was previously named “Shahtoot” but has recently changed to “Lalandar” dam.

MoEW officials declared that the expropriation process of the project will be completed next month and it will be put into the procurement process.

Estimated to cost in the range of USD 150mn to USD 300mn, the dam will be built on the Kabul river basin, one of the five river basins in Afghanistan.

The feasibility study of this project cost USD 1.86mn and was completed in 2012.

The proposed dam will provide potable water to more than 2 million residents in Kabul and pave ground for irrigation of 4,000 hectares of land in the districts of Charasiab and Khairabad.

The project will skew the flow of Kabul River into Pakistan, possibly causing a water crisis in Pakistan.

Pakistan is worried about the reconstruction efforts of India in Afghanistan as they fear that Pakistan or India may break the Water Treaty and cut off all water supplies to Pakistan during a possible conflict.

The Pakistan Economy Watch recently said that Islamabad must lessen its dependence on arch-rivals India and Afghanistan for water by constructing dams and water reservoirs.

Meanwhile, Afghan economy analysts are emphasizing on building more dams to survive the water crisis in Afghanistan.

“Not only the Shahtoot dam, but we also proposed the building of 44 other dams that will cause the economic growth and save us from the water crisis,” Sayeed Masoud, economy analyst asserted.

This comes as the Shah-o-Aroos dam project in Shakardara district of Kabul is also underway but is too slow due to the technical problems.