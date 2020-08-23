COVID-19
India tests 1 million a day as Coronavirus tally exceeds 3 million
India’s COVID-19 tally on Saturday night topped three million just two weeks after it crossed the two million mark.
On Saturday morning, health ministry data showed a record single-day spike of 69,874 new cases and a total death toll of 55,794 – 945 deaths in just 24 hours.
India is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US and Brazil.
However, in a serious bid to contain the spread of the virus, India has stepped up testing and has crossed the one million tests a day mark.
India’s health ministry said in a statement on Saturday: “Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing along with focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured speedy recovery.
“Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality have shown that India’s graded and proactive strategy is delivering results on the field,” it added.
The government has said the country now has the capacity of carrying out over million tests for Covid-19 every day.
India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than three million infections. The US has almost 5.7 million and Brazil has 3.5 million, according to the coronavirus tracker of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, the number of infections has climbed to over 26 million and 803,499 deaths have been reported.
COVID-19
Afghanistan registers 59 new COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Saturday announced that 59 new positive cases of Coronavirus were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Herat (21), Balkh (11), Nangarhar (1), Kunar (1), and Nuristan (1) provinces.
It brings the total infections to 37,953 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, according to the ministry data, no COVID-19 patient died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as well as no patient has been recovered at this time.
The ministry added that currently there are 8578 active cases in the country.
It is noteworthy that the MoPH has tested 100,679 samples in the COVID-19 testing centers.
The data indicates that so far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February.
COVID-19
WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic could be over in two years
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said he hoped the coronavirus pandemic will be over in less than two years.
Ghebreyesus said the world had better technology to fight off the virus in the present time “and in our situation now with more technology, and of course, with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now,” Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by Reuters.
“But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it,” he added.
“So we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology.
“So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years.” He added that the Spanish Flu of 1918 “took two years to stop”.
However, he stipulated there was a need for unified global efforts to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.
“That is really key with utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like a vaccine,” he said.
But he said the vaccine alone will not end the pandemic and people must make adjustments to their daily lives.
Early Saturday, almost 23 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported with almost 800,000 deaths recorded.
The deadliest pandemic in modern history was the Spanish flu which killed as many as 50 million people and infected around 500 million around the world between February 1918 and April 1920.
COVID-19
Afghanistan records 33 new COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Public Health Friday reported that 33 new Coronavirus cases were positive out of 207 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The cases were registered in Herat (24), Takhar (2), Kunduz (1), Badghis (4), and Ghor (2) provinces.
It brings the total affected people to 37,894 in Afghanistan.
According to the data shared by the Ministry, so far, 100,351 samples have been tested in the COVID-19 testing centers.
The ministry added that currently there are 8519 active Coronavirus cases in the country.
Meanwhile, no death cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while the health ministry registered 335 recoveries.
So far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February.
There are 22,726,945 cases tested positive worldwide, with 794,466 deaths and 14,568,845 recoveries.
