India take on Afghanistan with semi-final hopes hanging by a thread

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2021)

Afghanistan will meet India in Wednesday’s Super 12 fixture in Abu Dhabi in what is a crucial game as both sides are hoping to secure the last Group 2 spot in the semi-finals.

India were initially pre-tournament favourites to take this year’s T20 World Cup but as cricket commentators have said, nothing has gone to plan for them so far.

They lost two tosses, their batting failed twice, their bowlers have taken only two wickets so far, and they find themselves second-last on the Group 2 table with no points from two games.

They can mathematically still finish in the top two of the group and make it to the semi-final, but the first step of that involves a defining win against Afghanistan.

The Afghan team however aren’t going to make things easy and have an excellent net run rate after big wins against Scotland and Namibia. Afghanistan also gave Pakistan some nervous moments during their match.

Their spin attack is world class, and will be the main threat to an Indian batting line-up that has struggled to get going against spinners.

But stars on both the Indian and Afghan sides will be wary of how dangerous the other players can be.

The match will start at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.

Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup

6 hours ago

November 3, 2021

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2021)

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday approved Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad.

Twenty-six-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is and was named as Asghar’s replacement.

Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

A bowling all-rounder, Ashraf has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career.

The left-arm spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match against India on Wednesday, and may find his way into the starting XI should Mujeeb Ur Rahman not recover from his injury.

Afghanistan gave Asghar Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country.

Afghanistan sit in second place in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage, two points behind Pakistan.

 

* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org

Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.

 
Pakistan seal semi-final T20 World Cup spot after beating Namibia 

18 hours ago

November 2, 2021

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2021)

Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi to become the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Chasing a formidable target of 190, Namibia gave a good account of their ability and promise and eventually finished with 144-5 as Pakistan collected the two points they needed to go through to the next round.

Pakistan’s total is the second-highest in this tournament, behind Afghanistan’s 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.

Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match is on Wednesday against India.

 

Afghanistan’s spirits lifted after convincing 62-run win against Namibia

3 days ago

October 31, 2021

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

It was a convincing 62-run win over Namibia for Afghanistan but also an emotional day for the national team’s former captain Asghar Afghan, who was carried off the field after his final match before retirement.

Twenty-two year old Naveen-ul-Haq was named Man of the Match. He dedicated his award to Asghar.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi in the third of their four Super 12 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup. After losing to Pakistan in their previous game, Afghanistan had hoped for a win against Namibia.

Their triumph Sunday was a bittersweet moment however as only hours earlier the team’s former captain and allrounder Asghar Afghan announced he would retire after the match.

“I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia,” the 33-year-old said in a video message on Facebook.

Afghanistan meanwhile put on a dominant display which saw them crush Namibia by 62 runs to boost their semi-final hopes.

Chasing 161 after Afghanistan’s imposing effort, Namibia limped to 98-9 from 20 overs.

Hamid Hassan, who played his first international T20 since 2016, took a brilliant 3-9 and fellow seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq also shone with 3-26.

Hard-hitting openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad added 53 for the first wicket before captain Mohammad Nabi (32 not out from 17) and Asghar Afghan (31 from 23), boosted the total.

The victory keeps Afghanistan second on the table behind Pakistan. However, the team has played more games than India and New Zealand, who meet Sunday evening.

 

