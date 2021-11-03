India take on Afghanistan with semi-final hopes hanging by a thread

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2021)

Afghanistan will meet India in Wednesday’s Super 12 fixture in Abu Dhabi in what is a crucial game as both sides are hoping to secure the last Group 2 spot in the semi-finals.

India were initially pre-tournament favourites to take this year’s T20 World Cup but as cricket commentators have said, nothing has gone to plan for them so far.

They lost two tosses, their batting failed twice, their bowlers have taken only two wickets so far, and they find themselves second-last on the Group 2 table with no points from two games.

They can mathematically still finish in the top two of the group and make it to the semi-final, but the first step of that involves a defining win against Afghanistan.

The Afghan team however aren’t going to make things easy and have an excellent net run rate after big wins against Scotland and Namibia. Afghanistan also gave Pakistan some nervous moments during their match.

Their spin attack is world class, and will be the main threat to an Indian batting line-up that has struggled to get going against spinners.

But stars on both the Indian and Afghan sides will be wary of how dangerous the other players can be.

The match will start at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.