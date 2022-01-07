Health
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
India has delivered the third batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the country.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the consignment consisted of two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.
According to the statement, the assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
The statement noted that India stands committed to continuing “our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.”
In recent weeks, India had donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated that the IEA was grateful for India’s assistance.
India, meanwhile, said that it will send more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and food grains to Afghanistan in the upcoming weeks.
Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel
An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as poultry birds are culled as a precaution.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met his national security adviser and other experts to discuss efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent it from passing into humans. So far no human transmission has been reported, Bennett’s office said.
Israeli media said children who had visited the reserve may have touched a stricken crane and thus contributed to the spread of the flu.
“This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history,” Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted as rangers in hazardous material suits collected carcasses of the cranes from the lake at the Hula Nature Reserve and outlying marshes.
Hundreds of thousands of chickens had been culled, she said.
Authorities were looking to ease import quotas and bring in eggs from abroad to head off an egg shortage due to the cull.
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said 90 percent of foreign aid to the health sector has been cut, which has resulted in serious challenges.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kabul, Abdul Bari Omar, the deputy minister of health, said that despite the challenges, health centers are open across the country.
“They (foreign organizations) skip all their commitments, a crisis was created here. If it was to happen under the former government, they (former government) would also have faced such a crisis,” said Omar.
This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the world. However, the health ministry said they want to curb the spread of the virus.
“It (new variant of COVID-19) has arrived in Pakistan; we call on international organizations to help us curb the spread of the virus. We are ready and have COVID-19 medicine,” added Omar.
Omar also noted that under the old government, 3.5 million people turned to drugs and became addicted.
Afghans meanwhile say services in government-run hospitals are bad.
“It (services) is not good, it is worse,” said Yousef, a relative of a patient currently in hospital.
“Doctors are trying [to save lives of patients]. We buy drugs at the bazaar. Our patient’s situation is not good,” said Jafar, another relative of a patient.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned last month that unless help is provided, the Afghanistan health sector could collapse.
According to WHO, Afghan health centers face a critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies.
MoPH confirms four new cases of polio
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Tuesday that four positive cases of wild Poliovirus have been reported since the beginning of this year in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry, three cases were recorded in Kunduz province and one in Ghazni.
Jawid Hazhir, a spokesman for the MoPH, stated: “Four positive cases [of poliovirus] were recorded of which three cases were registered in Kunduz province and another positive case was reported in Ghazni province.”
A number of Afghan doctors stated that the Kunduz outbreak was due to insecurity and lack of health care services which resulted in children not being vaccinated.
Earlier this month, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) announced that it would launch the second round of its polio vaccine campaign from 20 to 23 December, targeting 9.9 million children aged 0-59 months.
UNICEF said in a statement that the November 2021 campaign delivered polio vaccinations to 8.5 million children under the age of five, including 2.4 million children who were vaccinated for the first time in over three years.
“We are intensifying efforts to reach the maximum number of children across the country, but we need sustained access to rapidly build immunity against polio, especially in areas we have not been able to reach in the last few years,” said Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
“The November campaign was a massive leap forward and the upcoming campaign will further strengthen the progress we are making. Six more campaigns are planned for 2022 and we must ensure they are implemented timely and reach all children,” he said.
