India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

India has delivered the third batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the consignment consisted of two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

The statement noted that India stands committed to continuing “our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.”

In recent weeks, India had donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated that the IEA was grateful for India’s assistance.

India, meanwhile, said that it will send more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and food grains to Afghanistan in the upcoming weeks.