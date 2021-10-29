India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2021)

India on Wednesday conducted the first user-trial of the Intercontinental-range Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Agni-V, in a test that paves the way for likely inclusion of the system into the armed forces.

The test was conducted off the Odisha coast, India Today reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said: “The successful test of Agni-V is in line with India’s stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use.”

The missile weighs close to 50,000 kilograms, is 1.75 meters tall with a diameter of two metres. The 1,500-kilogram warhead will be placed on top of the three-stage rocket boosters powered by solid fuel.

Scientists have said that at its fastest, the ICBM will be 24 times faster than the speed of sound, travelling 8.16 kilometres per second, achieving a high speed of 29,401 kilometres per hour.

The missile can hit its target with pinpoint precision and can be launched from mobile launchers, India Today reported.

The missile can range the whole of Asia, Europe and parts of Africa.

India has already conducted seven trials of the missile, which has a range of over 5,000 kilometres, raising concerns from China, India Today reported.