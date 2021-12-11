Latest News
India sends in consignment of humanitarian relief and medical supplies
India confirmed Saturday it has sent a consignment of humanitarian relief, including medical supplies to Kabul.
India’s External Ministry said in a statement that the medicine will be handed over to representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Kabul and “will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.
The ministry, meanwhile, confirmed that India evacuated dozens of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus minorities from Kabul on Friday.
As many as 10 Indians and 94 Afghans, including members of the Afghan minority community, were evacuated via a special flight from Kabul to New Delhi, chartered by the Government of India, the statement said.
“The minority community members carried with them two Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy religious scripture of Sikhism, and some ancient Hindu manuscripts,” the statement read.
India said, so far, a total of 669 people – 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community – have been evacuated from Afghanistan.
IEA appoints committee to review the Afghan army
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Saturday that a special committee has been assigned to review the Afghanistan army.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the new committee consists of 20 members and has already started the assessment process.
According to the statement, the committee is tasked to work on a plan to create a “committed, disciplined, equipped, honest and responsible” army for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, a number of experts have called on the IEA to form an impartial army and one that is not politicized.
“The IEA has been trying to work on creating an army. An army can help a government to stay strong; therefore, the IEA must create an army that should stay out of politics,” Faizullah Zaland, a university lecturer said.
Samar Sadat, a military expert, stated: “A political army could work for politicians in the future and it could forget about the national interests.”
Afghan migrant documents his arduous journey to Europe
Videos published by Reuters have exposed the horrendous living conditions Afghan migrants are subjected to in a camp in France.
Some of the migrants interviewed said they have been in limbo for years.
One Afghan photographer and migrant, Saboor, 29, who has captured his journey on camera, said he left Afghanistan in 2015. According to him, it took him two years to get to Europe.
He said he first used his camera to take photographs until a charity organization gave him a camera.
While making the arduous journey overland to Western Europe, Saboor started photographing his fellow migrants in a bid to portray the hardships they experience.
“There was no one to photograph, to document what was happening,” he told Reuters.
“I decided to be a witness of our journey and show it to the world, show to the people how difficult it is when you leave your home.”
A wave of migration has reportedly started from Afghanistan, following the collapse of the former government led by Ashraf Ghani. This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis, increasing poverty and a collapsing economy.
“People can’t find food, they don’t have any opportunities; the Islamic Emirate should support people,” said Eid Mohammad, a Kabul resident.
IEA officials on the other hand called on Afghans to stay home and not migrate.
“The IEA urges the people to stay in Afghanistan with dignity, in other countries such circumstances are not provided. Dangers exit on the way, [people] drown in rivers and die on the borders. Most migrants live in worse conditions in camps, it is very unfortunate,” said Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.
This comes after Germany announced on Friday it will admit 25,000 Afghans of a total 40,000 migrants that the EU has agreed to accept.
Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health
Donors agreed on Friday to transfer $280 million from a frozen, trust fund to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan, the World Bank said as it seeks to help a country facing famine and economic collapse.
The World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund will this year give $180 million to WFP to scale up food security and nutrition operations and $100 million to UNICEF to provide essential health services, the bank said in a statement, Reuters reported.
The money would aim to support food security and health programs in Afghanistan.
The United States and other donors cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war and more than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were frozen.
The United Nations is warning that nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.
“This decision is the first step to repurpose funds in the ARTF portfolio to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time,” the bank said, saying the agencies had presence on the ground to deliver services directly to Afghans in line “with their own policies and procedures.”
“These ARTF funds will enable UNICEF to provide 12.5 million people with basic and essential health services and vaccinate 1 million people, while WFP will be able to provide 2.7 million people with food assistance and nearly 840,000 mothers and children with nutrition assistance,” it added.
