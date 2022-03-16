COVID-19
India rolls out COVID vaccine doses for children aged 12 to 14
India started administering on Wednesday doses of COVID-19 vaccine to young people aged between 12 and 14 as public and private schools re-opened, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the government aims to swiftly expand vaccine coverage by also dropping a restriction on booster doses for those older than 60 only if they had a co-morbidity condition.
“Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, adding that those aged 12 to 14 were eligible for vaccines.
The children, estimated by the government to number 50 million, will receive the Corbevax vaccine, made by Biological E, a domestic firm that secured emergency approval for its use in children, read the report.
Wednesday 2,876 new infections took India’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,998,938, while the number of active cases dipped to 32,811, the health ministry said. The death toll stood at 516,072.
COVID-19
China’s COVID cases rise as Jilin outbreak grows
China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country’s northeast.
A total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Monday across more than a dozen provinces and municipalities, the National Health Commission said, up from 1,337 a day earlier, Reuters reported.
China’s case load is still tiny by global standards, but health experts said the rate of increase in daily cases over the next few weeks will be a crucial factor in determining whether its tough “dynamic clearance” approach – which aims to contain each outbreak – is still effective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
A COVID-19 forecasting system run by Lanzhou University in China’s northwest predicted that the current round of infections would eventually be brought under control in early April after an accumulated total of around 35,000 cases.
The university said in its latest assessment published on Monday that while the current outbreak was the most serious on the mainland since Wuhan in 2020, China could bring it under control as long as stringent curbs remained in place, Reuters reported.
In the financial hub of Shanghai, authorities battling an outbreak across the city were cordoning off individual apartment buildings and testing all residents.
China’s aviation regulator said that 106 international flights scheduled to arrive in Shanghai will be diverted to other domestic cities from March 21 to May 1 due to COVID.
Confirmed symptomatic infections in Shanghai stood at 21 on Monday, including 12 imported from overseas, with an additional 130 asymptomatic cases.
Nearly 90% of the mainland’s confirmed new symptomatic cases on Monday were found in the northeastern province of Jilin, which has banned its 24.1 million population from traveling in and out of the province and across different areas within the province without notifying local police.
COVID-19
Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.
“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”
COVID-19
U.S. COVID-19 cases exceed 79.50 mln with death toll surpassing 967,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 79.50 million as of Saturday, with the death toll surpassing 967,000, according to the latest data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 79,508,508, and the death toll from the highly contagious disease reached 967,158 as of 21:20 Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Saturday.
The country had administered 554,889,994 doses of coronavirus vaccines, the CSSE data showed.
Just 2 percent of the United States population, about 7 million people, lives in a county where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends universal indoor masking, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 data on Thursday. Thus many regions and organizations are easing epidemic restrictions.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared that a pandemic was underway. Two years passed, the organization stressed that many countries are being too quick to declare it over and let down their guard.
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Afghanistan should not become a center for rivalry: Muttaqi
Violence against journalists increases in Afghanistan: report
Afghans facing crisis of ‘unparalleled proportions’: UN official
Most countries interested in cooperating with Islamic Emirate: Lyons
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to find solution to Afghanistan political problem discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic relations
Saar: IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish cross-border bus services
-
Latest News4 days ago
$32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul: DAB
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says US agreed not to give Afghan funds to charity organizations
-
World4 days ago
Turkmen president’s son likely to succeed father in election
-
World4 days ago
India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal with Turkey and Qatar
-
Latest News3 days ago
US diplomat asks IEA to change policy on women if it wants recognition
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally