India reports record rise in COVID cases as virus spreads across villages
Hopes that India’s deadly second wave of COVID-19 was about to peak were swept away on Thursday as the country posted record daily infections and deaths and as the virus spread from cities to villages across the world’s second-most populous nation, Reuters reported.
India reported a record 412,262 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and a record 3,980 deaths. COVID-19 infections have now surged past 21 million, with a total death toll of 230,168, health ministry data show.
Government modelling had forecast a peak in second wave infections by Wednesday.
“This temporarily halts speculations of a peak,” Rijo M John, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management in the southern state of Kerala, said on Twitter.
With hospitals scrabbling for beds and oxygen in response to the surge in infections, the World Health Organization said in a weekly report that India accounted for nearly half the coronavirus cases reported worldwide last week and a quarter of the deaths, Reuters reported.
India has 3.45 million active cases.
Medical experts say India’s actual figures could be five to 10 times the official tallies.
India’s COVID-19 crisis has been most acute in the capital, New Delhi, among other cities, but in rural areas – home to nearly 70% of India’s 1.3 billion people – limited public healthcare is posing more challenges.
“The situation has become dangerous in villages,” Suresh Kumar, a field coordinator with Manav Sansadhan Evam Mahila Vikas Sansthan, a human rights charity told Reuters.
In some villages where the charity works in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh – home to about 200 million people – “there are deaths in almost every second house”, he said.
“People are scared and huddled in their homes with fever and cough. The symptoms are all of COVID-19, but with no information available many think it is seasonal flu.”
India’s Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely criticized for not acting sooner to suppress the second wave, after religious festivals and political rallies drew tens of thousands of people in recent weeks and became “super spreader” events, Reuters reported.
The surge in infections has also coincided with a dramatic drop in vaccinations because of supply and delivery problems, despite India being a major vaccine producer.
Australian cricketers flee India for Maldives after IPL abandoned
Australian cricketers playing in this year’s IPL fled COVID-ravaged India for the Maldives Thursday, but New Zealand’s top stars are stuck in Delhi until May 11, the earliest they can secure exemptions to enter England where they are due to play a Test series.
AFP reports that cricket authorities have been rushing to evacuate players and support staff after the Indian Premier League was abandoned this week.
India reported 3,980 deaths and more than 412,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
While most overseas-based players headed home, the Australians, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, are unable to do so after Canberra closed its borders and threatened anyone entering from India with jail time.
They must wait until at least May 15, when the travel ban will be reviewed.
In the meantime, the 37 players, coaches, officials and TV commentators left for the Maldives, reportedly on a charter flight arranged and paid for by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association can confirm Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.
“The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia.”
They are likely to be chartered back to Australia once the ban has been lifted, again with the help of the BCCI.
But Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey was not among the travelling party, forced to remain in isolation after testing positive to the virus.
Cricket Australia said he was “experiencing mild symptoms” and would remain in the care of the Super Kings until it was safe for him to return to Australia.
Stoltenberg says NATO allies looking at how to provide support in ‘new chapter’
Speaking at a meeting of European Union Defence Ministers, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the drawdown of NATO’s Resolute Training mission was underway, but said the end of NATO’s mission does not mean the end of the Alliance’s relationship with Afghanistan.
Allies are looking at how they can continue to provide financial and training support to Afghan forces, Stoltenberg said.
He also said NATO has sent a strong message to the Taliban “that any attack on NATO troops will be met with a forceful response.
“The drawdown of NATO troops and the end of the Resolute Support Mission is not the end to our partnership with Afghanistan. It is actually opening up a new chapter,” he said.
“We are now looking into how we can continue to provide support. We are looking at ways to provide financial support, support with training and also supporting the national community in Afghanistan.”
“NATO of course strongly supported the peace process and a negotiated peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is the best way to maintain the achievements we have made together over the last (two) decades,” Stoltenberg said.
Former TV anchor assassinated in Kandahar
Nemat Rawan, a former TV anchor currently working for the Ministry of Finance, was killed in an armed attack by at least two gunmen in Kandahar on Thursday, officials confirmed.
Kandahar police said that Rawan was assassinated in PD14 of Kandahar city.
His relatives also confirmed the shooting.
Rawan worked in the media department at the Ministry of Finance but until recently was a program anchor for TOLOnews.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
