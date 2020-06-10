Featured
India reports nearly 10,000 COVID19 cases in single-day
India recorded 9,985 cases in one day with 274 deaths, as the country is lifting the lockdown, the Indian Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
This comes as authorities are reopening restaurants, shopping malls, and religious places in most of its states after a more than two-month-old lockdown.
“The government has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen,” the report added.
Subways, hotels, schools, and colleges, however, remain shuttered nationwide.
India has recorded 276,583 positive cases, the fifth highest in the world, with some 7,745 deaths.
Business
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
There has been an increased risk along both sides of the India-Pakistan border, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Friday.
FAO, in its Friday release, warned, “Despite control operations, recent heavy rains have created ideal conditions for the pest’s reproduction in several countries. Young juveniles will become voracious adults in June just as farmers begin to harvest, compounding an already bleak food security situation.”
Reports indicate that India has reached out to Pakistan to counter a locust invasion which threatens to destroy crops and undermine food security in the south and southwest Asia already threatened by the COVID19 pandemic.
According to Indian news outlets, swarms of desert locusts swept Jaipur on Monday as the insect onslaught spread wider to parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh; while Gujarat and Punjab have warned their farmers of locust attacks.
This is the second round of locust attack in India, the first one having occurred during December-February.
Locust attacks in 12 countries, including Pakistan, Iran, and ten nations in Africa, have damaged crops over millions of hectares.
The World Bank has set up a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East combat the impact of locusts.
It is noteworthy that the Locusts can destroy standing crops and devastate livelihoods of people – The desert locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world and a single swarm covering 1 square kilometer can contain up to 80 million locusts.
Business
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
A UN report says that humanitarians are seeking nearly $7 billion to protect millions of lives in over 60 most affected countries amid the spread of COVID-19.
According to the report, the updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan provides help and protection that prioritize the most vulnerable in society, older people, people with disabilities, and women and girls, in particular.
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock has warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger, and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now.
He has said, “If we do not support the poorest people – especially women and girls and other vulnerable groups – as they battle the pandemic and impacts of the global recession, we will all be dealing with the spillover effects for many years to come. That would prove even more painful, and much more expensive, for everyone.”
The report writes, “The updated plan builds on an earlier appeal made by the UN Secretary-General in late March which called for $2 billion.”
In a video message, urging donors to step up support to stop the pandemic from circling back around the globe, António Guterres says, “Humanitarian aid is not just a moral imperative; it is a practical necessity to combat the virus.”
He highlights, “If COVID-19 wreaks havoc in the poorest places, we are all at risk.”
Featured
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
The Bayat Foundation distributed food to a number of needy families in eastern Nangarhar province as it continues its assistance amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Officials at the foundation underlined that the donations were mostly distributed to those affected by the restriction on movements.
Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies and businessmen out there to step up and take the hand of the poor.
People in Nangarhar are facing financial difficulties due to the restriction on movements aimed to prevent the COVID19 outbreak in the province.
That in perspective, the Bayat Foundation stepped in keeping up with the distribution of foodstuff to a number of families in need in the province.
Local officials in Nangarhar and those who received the donations thanked the Bayat Foundation noting that other bodies as such, should also help the needy.
They added that the aid distributed by the Bayat Foundation was delivered directly to the people in a transparent manner.
The Bayat Foundation has begun the process of distributing aid to the needy since the restrictions on movements have been imposed as part of the government’s preventive measures to help stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
To this date, the aid has been distributed to a large number of people in need in several provinces.
According to officials at the foundation, the aid distribution will continue wider.
