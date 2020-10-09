India reiterates support for Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the National Reconciliation Council met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday in Delhi to discuss the Afghan peace process, bilateral ties, and regional support for peace efforts.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Abdullah said: “As always pleased to meet HE S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India.”

“We exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral relations, and regional support for peace efforts,” Abdullah tweeted.

Jaishankar has also reassured Abdullah of India’s full support for peace in Afghanistan.

He stated that “peace in Afghanistan means peace in the region” and India would continue its assistance to Afghanistan by supporting the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Abdullah stated that peace in Afghanistan is in favor of the regional countries.

Abdullah, who is currently on a five-day official visit to India, has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the ongoing talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban delegations in Doha.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval called on Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on October 7 and discussed the Afghan peace process and related issues, including increased levels of violence across Afghanistan and peace and security in the region,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, speaking about the future of Afghanistan at the defense think tank “Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA)” in Dehli on Thursday, Abdullah stated “We need better relations with all countries. It is not our policy to decide the policies that other countries pursue each other, but we believe that peace in Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest.”

Abdullah said mistakes had been made in the past, even by Afghanistan’s international partners but that there were lessons to be learned through this.

He also stated that he hopes there has been a change in the Taliban’s attitude and said he was optimistic about this but added that only time will tell as to who is committed to the peace process.