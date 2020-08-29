COVID-19
India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
India recorded its highest single-day surge of 76,472 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.
This now takes the total number of cases to 3,463,972 with 62,550 deaths.
According to officials, India still has 752,424 active cases and has been recording an increase in single-day figures for almost a month.
India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.
In Delhi meanwhile, police have since June fined almost 200,000 people for not wearing masks in public.
Addressing a press conference this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to wear masks and not take offense if they were fined for breaking the rule.
“Confidence is good but it should not lead to complacency at any cost…… In case one is fined, one must understand that it is for a greater good,” he said adding that he has directed authorities to strengthen enforcement of rules.
COVID-19
Tackling COVID-19 in Afghanistan with international aid
One of the greatest challenges Afghanistan faces in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is the overwhelming demand placed on its fragile health system.
But since April, the Ministry of Public Health has signed into action the $100 million World Bank-supported COVID-19 emergency response grant for the Afghanistan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.
In line with this, the Afghan government has been able to create 1,300 intensive care unit beds and care better for up to 10,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
In a World Bank report, by Doctors Fraidoon Farzad and Ahmad Wali Rasekh – both from the Public Health Ministry – they said the Afghan government has been able to support infected individuals, at-risk people, medical and emergency personnel, service providers and medical and testing facilities.
They said this project is well underway with the collaboration of several stakeholders, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) which flew in emergency health supplies in June, including single-use medical supplies for intensive care units (ICUs), X-ray and laboratory reagents, and 150,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for more than 6,800 frontline health care providers.
“These supplies have enabled health workers, who are at high risk of exposure, to identify and care better for up to 10,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The project has also added almost 1,300 intensive care unit beds across the country,” they said.
پروژه پاسخدهی اضطراری به بحران کووید-۱۹ بانک جهانی با دولت افغانستان کمک می کند تا ۸۰ فیصد از داکتران و نرس های شفاخانه های ولایتی آموزش های وقایه و تداوی ویروس کووید۱۹ را مطابق به معیار های سازمان صحی جهان دریافت نمایند. بیشتر بخوانید: https://t.co/2jB9Z6q6i1 pic.twitter.com/IBDNCDEEOR
— World Bank South Asia (@WorldBankSAsia) August 27, 2020
In addition, with the World Health Organization (WHO), seven existing laboratories have been equipped, and two new ones set up for COVID-19 testing under the project.
Raising public awareness around the pandemic was also crucial in trying to slow the spread of coronavirus and in line with this, the project helped disseminate 10,000 radio, television and print messages on the virus, its symptoms and prevention between April and August.
“The project aims to lower COVID-19 testing turnaround to 48 hours or less for 70 percent and reach a 50 percent public awareness rate,” read the report.
“With the assistance of the international community and financial support from organizations such as the World Bank, we have high hopes of saving countless lives and further strengthening the health care system on which millions of Afghans depend each day,” the two doctors stated.
So far, Afghanistan has 38,113 reported cases but early this month the Ministry of Public Health said about 10 million Afghans had been infected with the virus.
Addressing a press conference, acting Health Minister Jawad Osmani said according to a survey conducted across the country, 31.5 percent of Afghans – which is about 10 million people – have contracted COVID-19.
He said the survey had been based on antibody tests on people across the country, with technical support from the World Health Organisation.
The highest infection rate was in Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million population was thought to have been infected.
Osmani said 37 percent of the population in cities and 27 percent of the population in villages have been infected with the virus.
COVID-19
India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, a spike in infections
India reported more than 60,000 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to over 3.1 million.
The country also recorded a death toll of 1,092 in this time and the total number of new cases – which was a significant spike in infections – was 60,975.
India is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil globally.
This comes as health experts have voiced their concern about the Indian government’s decision to implement rapid tests – which screen for antigens, or viral proteins – as authorities ramp up coronavirus tests.
In June, India started using cheaper, faster, but less accurate tests to ramp up testing – a strategy that the US is now considering.
These rapid tests boosted India’s testing levels nearly five-fold within two months. But government numbers suggest some parts of the country might have become over-reliant on the faster tests, which can miss infections, Al Jazeera reported.
Although less accurate, these tests are cheap and yield results in minutes. Most do not require a lab for processing or any specialized equipment or trained personnel.
Indian health officials have meanwhile asked those who test negative with antigen tests but have symptoms to be retested with the more accurate laboratory tests.
According to Al Jazeera, experts fear that over-reliance on antigen tests without retesting could impede efforts to contain the virus as it spreads to states with fragile healthcare systems, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a combined population of more than 300 million.
The two states now conduct more than 100,000 tests daily, the most in India. But only a fraction – 6,100 in Bihar and 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh – use laboratory tests.
COVID-19
India tests 1 million a day as Coronavirus tally exceeds 3 million
India’s COVID-19 tally on Saturday night topped three million just two weeks after it crossed the two million mark.
On Saturday morning, health ministry data showed a record single-day spike of 69,874 new cases and a total death toll of 55,794 – 945 deaths in just 24 hours.
India is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US and Brazil.
However, in a serious bid to contain the spread of the virus, India has stepped up testing and has crossed the one million tests a day mark.
India’s health ministry said in a statement on Saturday: “Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing along with focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured speedy recovery.
“Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality have shown that India’s graded and proactive strategy is delivering results on the field,” it added.
The government has said the country now has the capacity of carrying out over million tests for Covid-19 every day.
India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than three million infections. The US has almost 5.7 million and Brazil has 3.5 million, according to the coronavirus tracker of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, the number of infections has climbed to over 26 million and 803,499 deaths have been reported.
India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Charter flight from Kabul suffers landing gear collapse during touchdown
Karzai blames US for Afghanistan’s ‘troubles’
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
General Miller visits flood-stricken Parwan to assess damage
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Afghan-German flood wall partnership will directly benefit 30,000 Baghlan residents
Gov’t collects more than 2.2 billion AFN from 10% telecom tax in past seven months
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
Top Daesh leader arrested in Kunar raid
Sola: Taliban delegation meets Pakistani officials
Tahawol: NATO, Germany PM emphasize on political settle for the Afghan war
Zerbena: Efforts to build standard roads
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban meets Pakistan’s foreign minister
Tahawol: Disputes between Arg and Sapidar over forming cabinet
Trending
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan peace process
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposes new sanctions on Taliban leaders
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban team visits Islamabad
- Latest News5 days ago
15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Taliban to visit Pakistan’s foreign ministry for ‘formal talks
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: India is accused of disrupting Afghanistan peace process
- Featured5 days ago
Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets