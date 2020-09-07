India overtakes Brazil, has second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)

India’s COVID-19 infection tally surged past 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of infections.

The highest is the United States with over six million cases.

On Monday, India reported yet another daily record of 90,802 new cases in 24 hours with 1,016 deaths – taking the total to 71,642, Indian health officials reported.

Al Jazeera reported Monday that independent health experts said based on coronavirus antibody tests the real number of cases is much higher than those confirmed.