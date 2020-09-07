COVID-19
India overtakes Brazil, has second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases
India’s COVID-19 infection tally surged past 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of infections.
The highest is the United States with over six million cases.
On Monday, India reported yet another daily record of 90,802 new cases in 24 hours with 1,016 deaths – taking the total to 71,642, Indian health officials reported.
Al Jazeera reported Monday that independent health experts said based on coronavirus antibody tests the real number of cases is much higher than those confirmed.
COVID-19
India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases
India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record.
India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time.
India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths.
Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased.
According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country.
India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.
COVID-19
WHO reports widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
The World Health Organization’s spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Friday they do not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year.
She said this was due to the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety, Reuters reported.
None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, Harris said.
Reuters reported that Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.
Meanwhile, US public health officials and drug company Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.
But Reuters quoted Harris as saying: “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year.”
COVID-19
