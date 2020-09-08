India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2020)

India has established an air transport bubble with Afghanistan enabling Indian airlines and Afghanistan’s Ariana Airline to operate services between the two countries.

In an advisory posted on their website Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation stated there will however be some restrictions.

Those who will be able to fly to India from Afghanistan include Indians stranded in Afghanistan, all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders in possession of Afghanistan passports and foreigners, including diplomats, holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30 June 2020.

From India to Afghanistan, passengers allowed to travel are Afghan nationals/residents and foreign nationals in possession of a valid Afghan visa.

Secondly, any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined for the country will be allowed to travel.

However, the advisory stated that the onus will also be on airlines to ensure there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan before issuing a ticket or boarding pass.

Transport or travel bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.