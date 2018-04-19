India Interested to Invest in Kapisa’s Bagh Dara Dam

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2018 2:35 pm)

India has expressed interest in investing on Bagh Dara dam in north-eastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan, an official said Thursday.

“The Indian embassy in Kabul has completed a survey for the construction of the dam and suggested to the government of India to assess the survey,” Asif Ghafoori head of Public Relations of Ministry of Energy and Water said.

The dam will be built on Panjshir and Ghorband rivers with the capacity to generate 250 megawatts of electricity.

The construction of the Bagh Dara dam will take around five years.

Sayed Massoud, an economic affairs experts told Ariana News that construction of the dam will decrease Afghanistan’s dependability to the imported electricity.

He added that it will create employment opportunities and will help to the security and growth of Afghanistan.

Currently, 73 percent of Afghanistan’s power supply is imported from its neighboring countries including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, India built Salma Dam in western Herat province of Afghanistan with $290 million.