India Hands Over 2 More Mi-35 Attack Helicopters to Afghan Air Force

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2019)

India delivered two more Mi-35 attack helicopters to the Afghanistan Air Force on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

The Indian Ambassador to Kabul Vinay Kumar handed over the helicopters to the Afghan Minister of Defense Assadullah Khalid during a ceremony which was organized today at the Kabul’s military airbase, the statement said.

Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said in a tweet that “two Mi-35 attack helicopters gifted by India to Afghan forces.”

The helicopters are expected to boost the Afghan Air Force’s capability in combating terror in the war-torn country.

India has been one of the key donors to Afghanistan and the country has invested millions of US dollars in education, agriculture, reconstruction and infrastructure projects since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001.

The country had gifted four Mi 24d gunship choppers in December 2015 and two Mi-35 attack helicopters in May 2019.