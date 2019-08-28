India, France Call for Timely Holding of Presidential Elections in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

India and France, in a joint statement issued in Paris on 22 August 2019, called for the timely holding of presidential elections in Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy in Kabul said in an online statement on Wednesday.

In addition, the two countries called for the cessation of terrorist violence, and end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries for enduring and sustainable peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

“France and India cooperate actively for international peace and security, including in the regional crises threatening them,” the statement added.

The statement further said that the two countries support an inclusive peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

“Leading to a lasting political solution based on the preservation of the gains, including the constitutional order, human rights, particularly women’s rights and the liberties gained over the past eighteen years,” the statement concluded.

This comes as the U.S. and Taliban negotiators are close to a final agreement in Qatar and the Afghan presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28.