India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record.

India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time.

India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths.

Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased.

According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country.

India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.