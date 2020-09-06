Connect with us

COVID-19

India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases

Ariana News

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record. 

India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time. 

India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths. 

Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased. 

According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country. 

India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.

COVID-19

WHO reports widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

Ariana News

2 days ago

September 4, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2020)

The World Health Organization’s spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Friday they do not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year.

She said this was due to the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety, Reuters reported. 

None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, Harris said.

Reuters reported that Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.

Meanwhile, US public health officials and drug company Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.

But Reuters quoted Harris as saying: “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year.” 

 

COVID-19

US COVID-19 cases top six million as Midwest states face outbreaks

Ariana News

6 days ago

August 31, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

United States has surpassed the six million mark of COVID-19 cases as many states reported an increasing number of infections, especially in the Midwest, according to a Reuters tally. 

Midwest states including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have all reported record one-day increases in new cases, Reuters reported. 

However, many new outbreaks have been reported at colleges and universities around the country after students returned to campus. 

Reuters reported that across the Midwest, infections have also risen after an annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota drew more than 365,000 people from across the country from August 7 to 16. 

According to the South Dakota health department, 88 cases have been traced to the rally.

More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing and the number of people tested has fallen in recent weeks.

Many health officials and at least 33 states have rejected the new COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Trump administration last week that said those exposed to the virus and without symptoms may not need testing.

The United States also has the most deaths in the world at nearly 183,000.

COVID-19

India sets global record with single-day rise of new COVID-19 infections

Ariana News

1 week ago

August 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2020)

India’s single-day tally of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic started. 

This surpassed the United States’ July 16 figure of 77,299 cases, a Reuters tally indicated. 

India, the world’s second-most populous nation is the third-worst affected country after the United States and Brazil. 

However, India’s daily tallies have surpassed those of both the US and Brazil for the past two weeks and continue to climb. 

On Saturday, India recorded a surge of 76,472 new cases over a 24 hour period but Sunday’s tally added over 2,000 more cases to that figure. 

India’s total now stands at 3,542,733.

