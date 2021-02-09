Latest News
India commits to another key development in Afghanistan
Afghanistan and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the construction of the Shahtoot dam project in Kabul.
President Ashraf Ghani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit over the singing of the MoU on Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking at the occasion, Ghani said once the project is finished, the Shahtoot dam would provide clean water to two million people in Kabul.
“With Shahtoot Dam, Kabul snow and rain will be harnessed to quench the thirst of around two million citizens through the provision of water security,” Ghani stated.
The dam that will be built on the Kabul river, one of Afghanistan’s five rivers, would also be used for irrigation.
Ghani stated: “Shahtoot will inject sufficient water into Kabul River to make it once again a hub of greenery, reforestation, entertainment, and arts and crafts.”
“With Shahtoot reservoir and solar pumps we will be able to implement our vision of restoring Kabul to the natural beauty that captivated the imagination of Babur,” Ghani noted.
Meanwhile, Indian PM Modi stated that India has been one of the main development partners of Afghanistan in the last two decades.
“Our development projects in Afghanistan are spread across various sectors like infrastructure development, capacity building, agriculture, education, and health,” Modi said.
He said that the signing of the MoU on Shahtoot Dam in Kabul is based on the strong friendship between India and Afghanistan.
“I feel special joy, knowing that the Shahtoot Dam project will make drinking water available for citizens living in Kabul,” Modi pointed out.
Modi also assured the people of Afghanistan that “India is standing together with you. India will be with you during every step of your journey that is one of patience, courage, and resolve.”
Modi said that no external power can stop the development of Afghanistan or will be able to hinder the friendship between India and Afghanistan.
Abdullah claims Taliban responsible for the stalled peace talks
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said Tuesday the Taliban has brought the intra-Afghan negotiations to a standstill in Doha, Qatar.
Addressing a meeting on the occasion of the inauguration of the HCNR’s Media and Public Awareness Commission, Abdullah stated that no negotiations have been held between the peace teams for about three weeks.
Abdullah also said no decision could be made behind the scenes, and “the Taliban can put whatever they want on the negotiating table with the I.R delegation.”
“If it is about speeding up the process [Peace process], it is our responsibility. But we are currently in a situation that although the negotiating party has not interrupted the negotiations, no negotiations are underway currently,” Abdullah pointed out.
Abdullah meanwhile also raised the issue of an interim government which has been proposed by some Afghan politicians as an alternative in order to kickstart the stalled peace talks.
He said that nowhere in the world has it been proven that peace can be maintained by merely establishing an interim government.
“Peace is not a personal issue for some people; the Taliban should sit around the negotiating table and raise their issues. A transitional government is not the goal of a desirable future that is acceptable to all,” Abdullah noted.
This comes after reports emerged about a week ago that the Taliban’s negotiating team has not fully returned to the talks tables since the three-week December break.
Some sources have stated that the Taliban is waiting to see whether the US goes through with the troops withdrawal by May 1 as per the Doha agreement before they return to the peace talks tables.
No decision has however been taken as yet regarding the troop withdrawal issue but Biden administration officials have confirmed the agreement is being reviewed.
High-ranking US officials have been briefed on the deal and on Thursday last week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad.
“Great meeting with Ambassador Khalilzad to discuss the way forward in Afghanistan: continuing to protect the US against the threat of terrorism, achieving a just and durable political settlement there, and cementing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Blinken said in a tweet.
Biden’s Administration has retained Khalilzad, who has for the past two years been the driving force behind the Afghan peace process, to continue the Afghan peace mission.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad stated that he has briefed Blinken on the Afghanistan peace process “in the context of our continuing policy review.”
“We discussed the focus on our conditions-based strategy, one that brings peace to Afghanistan, secures a stable future for its citizens, and prevents anyone from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and our allies,” Khalilzad said.
Saleh claims al-Qaeda fighters supporting Taliban in Afghanistan
Vice President Amrullah Saleh claimed that the Taliban has not cut ties with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, despite having agreed to do so when signing the agreement with the US in February last year.
In an interview with France24 on Monday, Saleh stated: “At least 500 foreign terrorists largely affiliated with al-Qaeda are fighting alongside Taliban in Afghanistan.”
Saleh also welcomed the decision of the Biden administration to review the February 2020 agreement signed with the Taliban.
“I highly welcome the decision to review the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban,” he said.
According to Saleh, the Taliban has breached their commitments under the Doha deal.
“The Taliban have not remained committed and they have not honored their commitments and they have violated brazenly everything that they promised on February 29, 2020,” Saleh said.
Saleh stated that the Taliban has not reformed its ways. “What we call upon the United States is to look at the history of this group, look at their behavior. They have not stood by their promises in the past.”
He noted that US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan should be based on conditions on the ground.
“I would say that the United States’ national and security interests would not allow an exit without putting a verification mechanism in place to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists and Taliban,” Saleh said.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
COVID-19
WHO expert says Wuhan lab leak ‘very unlikely’ as COVID source
The head of the World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday that it was “very unlikely” that the source of the Coronavirus pandemic was due to a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The team has in the past two weeks visited a number of locations in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged.
One facility visited was the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city’s outbreak.
In a summary of their investigation, Embarek said the Coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and most probably jumped to humans via an intermediary species.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to unproven allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community.
China has strongly denied that possibility and has promoted unproven theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere.
Along with the institute, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes, a traditional market tied to the outbreak and other sites.
According to ABC, the visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate after China only agreed to it amid massive international pressure at the World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to deny calls for a strictly independent investigation.
Chinese authorities have kept a tight hold on information about the possible causes of the pandemic that has now sickened more than 105 million people and killed more than 2.2 million worldwide, ABC reported.
WATCH – After the unveiling of a plaque in Paris in honor of Ahmad Shah Massoud, Afghanistdan’s national hero, France has decided to name a square in his name. This comes on the 20th anniversary of Massoud’s assassination. Many French citizens say Massoud is a symbol of freedom.
