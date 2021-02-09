India commits to another key development in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)

Afghanistan and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the construction of the Shahtoot dam project in Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit over the singing of the MoU on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at the occasion, Ghani said once the project is finished, the Shahtoot dam would provide clean water to two million people in Kabul.

“With Shahtoot Dam, Kabul snow and rain will be harnessed to quench the thirst of around two million citizens through the provision of water security,” Ghani stated.

The dam that will be built on the Kabul river, one of Afghanistan’s five rivers, would also be used for irrigation.

Ghani stated: “Shahtoot will inject sufficient water into Kabul River to make it once again a hub of greenery, reforestation, entertainment, and arts and crafts.”

“With Shahtoot reservoir and solar pumps we will be able to implement our vision of restoring Kabul to the natural beauty that captivated the imagination of Babur,” Ghani noted.

Meanwhile, Indian PM Modi stated that India has been one of the main development partners of Afghanistan in the last two decades.

“Our development projects in Afghanistan are spread across various sectors like infrastructure development, capacity building, agriculture, education, and health,” Modi said.

He said that the signing of the MoU on Shahtoot Dam in Kabul is based on the strong friendship between India and Afghanistan.

“I feel special joy, knowing that the Shahtoot Dam project will make drinking water available for citizens living in Kabul,” Modi pointed out.

Modi also assured the people of Afghanistan that “India is standing together with you. India will be with you during every step of your journey that is one of patience, courage, and resolve.”

Modi said that no external power can stop the development of Afghanistan or will be able to hinder the friendship between India and Afghanistan.