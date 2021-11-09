India bow out of World Cup in style after hammering Namibia

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2021)

India beat Namibia by nine wickets in the final match of the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday, ending their tournament on a high.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin did much of the damage with the ball after Virat Kohli had won the toss in his final match as T20I captain, with the pair taking three wickets apiece to restrict Namibia to 132/8.

And half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India reach their target with 28 balls to spare to give departing head coach Ravi Shastri a winning send-off.

Both teams knew there was no chance of reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, with the tournament’s final four already confirmed as Pakistan, England, New Zealand and Australia.

But that didn’t prevent a high-quality game in Dubai, with India showing their quality against a Namibia side who have impressed.

But the all-around quality of Monday’s display suggested that India’s T20 squad, who will be led by Rahul Dravid in place of the departing coach Shastri, will be among the favourites for the next World Cup in Australia in a year’s time.