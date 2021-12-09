World
India armed forces head among 13 dead in helicopter crash
The head of India’s armed forces, General Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed on Wednesday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed, the air force said, Reuters reported.
According to the report they were en route from an air force base to a hillside military college in the southern state of Tamil Nadu when the Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter came down near the town of Coonoor.
Local television footage showed rescuers and army personnel carrying bodies up steep slopes from the mangled wreckage. Only one of the 14 people on board survived and was in hospital with injuries.
“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, (his wife) Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died,” the Air Force said in a statement.
Rawat, 63, was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in late 2019. The position was set up with the aim of integrating India’s three military services – the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.
Several of the bodies were badly burnt, two government sources said. “Some bodies were so charred that they could not be immediately identified,” Reuters quoted one of the sources said.
Modi said he was deeply saddened by Rawat’s death. “A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus,” the prime minister said.
In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Rawat’s death “an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country.”
According to the report the Indian Air Force ordered an inquiry into the cause of the accident.
India has dozens of Mi-17s in service. They are widely deployed to transport senior army personnel and government ministers.
“This is a safe, proven helicopter, I have travelled on it in difficult situations,” former army chief J.J.Singh said.
An infantryman with over four decades of military service, Rawat served along India’s border with China, the disputed Kashmir region and on a United Nations mission in Africa, before taking charge of the Indian army in late 2016.
In New Delhi, Defence Minister Singh visited Rawat’s official residence and the state broadcaster said Modi had summoned a meeting of the cabinet committee on security on Wednesday evening, read the report.
World
Biden says putting U.S. troops on ground in Ukraine is ‘not on the table’
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion was “not on the table” and he hoped to announce a meeting with Russia and other NATO countries by Friday, Reuters reported.
Biden said there would be high-level meetings with Russia and at least four major NATO allies to “discuss the future of Russia’s concerns relative to NATO writ large” and whether or not accommodations could be worked out as it related to “bringing down the temperature along the eastern front.”
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House, Biden said he had made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his nearly two-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday that there would be economic consequences like none before if Russia invades Ukraine. He said he was confident Putin got the message.
“There were no minced words,” Biden said. “I made it very clear: if in fact he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences, economic consequences like none he’s ever seen or ever have been seen,” he said.
According to Reuters the White House said on Tuesday after Biden’s call that the president had not made concessions to Putin, who is concerned about Ukraine potentially joining NATO. The Russian president has demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward.
The two men held two hours of virtual talks about Ukraine and other issues on Tuesday amid a low point in U.S.-Russia relations as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border. The Kremlin has denied having intentions to attack Ukraine and says its troop buildup is defensive in nature.
Biden said he made clear the United States would provide defensive capabilities to Ukraine as well, read the report.
Biden said the United States had a moral and legal obligation to defend NATO allies if they are attacked, but that obligation did not extend to Ukraine.
“That is not on the table,” Biden said when asked if U.S. troops would be used to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“It would depend upon what the rest of the NATO countries were willing to do as well,” Biden said. “But the idea the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not … in the cards right now.”
World
Olaf Scholz is sworn in as new German chancellor
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany‘s next chancellor by parliament on Wednesday (December 8), shortly after deputies elected him to succeed Angela Merkel.
Wednesday’s ceremony in the Bundestag ended 16 years of conservative rule under Merkel and paved the way for a pro-European coalition government that has promised to boost green investment.
Scholz, 63, who served as vice chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Merkel, earlier got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
