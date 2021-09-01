Latest News
India announces first formal meeting with Taliban
India’s ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said, the first formal diplomatic engagement since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.
The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, at the request of the Taliban, the foreign ministry said.
The foreign ministry said the two sides discussed the safety of Indians left behind in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Mittal also conveyed India’s fears that anti-India militants could use Afghanistan’s soil to mount attacks, the foreign ministry said.
“The Taliban representative assured the ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed,” the foreign ministry said.
The talks come days after Stanekzai was quoted in the local press as saying that the Taliban wanted political and economic ties with India, Reuters reported.
There was no immediate comment from the Taliban on the talks with the Indians, Reuters reported.
“Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner,” the foreign ministry said.
COVID-19
EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population
The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union’s adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.
The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70% goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc are far behind, Reuters reported.
“70% of adults in the European Union are now fully vaccinated and that is more than 250 million people who are immunized and this is a great achievement,” the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a recorded video.
In January, the Commission said that “by summer 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70% of the adult population.”
This was interpreted as meaning that each of the 27 EU member states should hit that target by September. Many, fearing they could not, criticized the Commission in internal meetings, documents seen by Reuters showed.
Latest News
Qatar warns isolating Taliban could further destabilize Afghanistan
Qatar’s foreign minister on Tuesday warned that isolating the Taliban could lead to further instability and urged countries to engage with them to address security and socioeconomic concerns in Afghanistan.
The U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state has emerged as a key interlocutor to the Taliban, having hosted the group’s political office since 2013.
“If we are starting to put conditions and stopping this engagement, we are going to leave a vacuum, and the question is, who is going to fill this vacuum?,” Sheik Mohammed said in Doha, alongside his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.
No country has recognized the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan after their capture of Kabul on August 14. Many western states have urged the Taliban to form an inclusive government and to respect human rights.
“We believe that without engagement we cannot reach…real progress on the security front or on the socioeconomic front,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that recognizing the Taliban as the government was not a priority.
Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed said the Taliban had showed openness towards the idea of an inclusive government.
The Taliban have sought to alleviate concerns by committing to respecting individual rights and affirming that women will be able to study and work under their rule.
Sheik Mohammed said isolating the Taliban during their last rule 20 years ago led to the current situation. Since the Taliban took Kabul, there has been “tremendous engagement” on evacuations and counterterrorism, which delivered “positive results,” he said.
He added that talks on Qatar providing assistance to the running of Kabul’s airport were ongoing and no decision had been made.
Latest News
UN chief says 18 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance to survive
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday warned of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan, calling on member countries to contribute aid to support Afghans in need.
Guterres said Tuesday that currently, “almost half of the population of Afghanistan — 18 million people — need humanitarian assistance to survive.”
The UN head said in a statement that Afghans face a “deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country” following the Taliban’s consolidation of power and as they conduct negotiations on the formation of a new government.
Concerns of access to aid have grown with the official departure of the U.S. military and other allied forces from Afghanistan, as well as fleeing aid workers.
“One in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from,” he continued. “More than half of all children under five are expected to become acutely malnourished in the next year. People are losing access to basic goods and services every day.”
“Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community,” Guterres argued, adding that the “humanitarian system’s commitment to stay and deliver will not waver.”
The UN head noted that in the past year, the international organization had delivered aid to 8 million people, with food and relief packages brought to thousands of displaced families in the past two weeks.
However, Guterres said that “amid a severe drought and with harsh winter conditions on the horizon, extra food, shelter and health supplies must be urgently fast-tracked into the country.”
“I call on all parties to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for life-saving and life-sustaining supplies, as well as for all humanitarian workers — men and women,” he said, adding that he planned to release next week more detailed recommendations on how to meet the immediate needs of Afghans.
“I urge all Member States to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need,” he continued. “I urge them to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding. I urge them to help ensure humanitarian workers have the funding, access, and legal safeguards they need to stay and deliver.”
On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling on the Taliban to not impose obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the country.
It also urged the Taliban to allow for the safe passage of foreigners and Afghan civilians still hoping to leave the country, and also prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a safe haven.
