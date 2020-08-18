Featured
Independence Day marred in Kabul by rocket attack against city center
Early reports indicate at least 10 people have been wounded in Tuesday’s rocket attack on Kabul city center.
Ministry of Interior said the rockets had been fired from at least two vehicles in different areas of the city.
The rockets exploded in a number of areas including Shirpur, Shashdarak, the Green Zone and close to embassies and the Presidential Palace.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack came as Afghans around the country celebrate the 101st anniversary of independence from the British.
Ceremonies were held early Tuesday to mark the event and an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the tomb of Shah Amanullah Khan in Nangarhar.
Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.
The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.
Featured
Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh
Featured
Pentagon document reveals Iran paid Taliban bounties to target US troops
United States intelligence agencies found that Iran paid Taliban fighters bounties to kill American and coalition troops in Afghanistan, CNN reported Monday afternoon.
According to CNN a Pentagon briefing document, reviewed by news organization, stated bounties were paid by a foreign government to Haqqani network, which is led by the second highest-ranking Taliban leader.
The bounties were paid for the December attack on Bagram Air Base, which killed two civilians and injured more than 70 others, including four US personnel.
CNN stated the foreign government was not named, but sources familiar with the intelligence confirmed that the information referred to Iran.
According to the news organization, the US killed a key Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq less than a month after the Bagram attack but after weighing options a decision was taken not to further counter Iran’s support for militant groups so as not to jeopardize the peace process with the Taliban.
This comes after reports emerged in June of Russia offering the Taliban bounties to do the same.
However, Russia has consistently rejected the claims.
CNN noted that the Bagram attack had been well-coordinated and sophisticated and that according to documents seen by the news outlet, the nature of the attack most likely “met the criteria for reimbursement.”
CNN stated that “while US intelligence officials acknowledge that the Haqqani Network would not necessarily require payment in exchange for targeting American troops, the internal Pentagon document reviewed by CNN notes that the funding linked to the December 11 attack at Bagram ‘probably incentivizes future high-profile attacks on US and Coalition forces’.”
The news outlet also stated that US officials from a number of different agencies had been tasked in the months following the Bagram attack to investigate Iran’s relationship with Haqqani.
CNN stated that despite acknowledging that the relationship “poses a significant threat to US interests,” National Security Council officials eventually recommended in late March that the US should not take specific steps toward addressing the Iran-Haqqani link as officials concluded that any response would likely have a negative impact on the peace efforts.
Although the White House failed to take any action against Iran, CNN stated that President Donald Trump has taken a “strong stance toward Tehran for its dealings with the Taliban.”
But, the news organization stated that the issue of foreign governments paying bounties to the Taliban to attack US and coalition forces in Afghanistan remains a serious concern for officials.
They stated that a joint intelligence assessment produced by the CIA, NSA and NCTC last month noted that Iran paid Haqqani after it conducted at least six attacks against US and coalition interests last year.
The Iranian government did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
Featured
Iran refutes claims by Pompeo that Tehran is arming the Taliban
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denied there was any truth in allegations made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Iran was arming the Taliban.
In an interview with Iran’s state media news agency IRNA, Khatibzadeh said: “What is going on in Afghanistan today is the result of the US’s warmongering acts and interference in the affairs of Afghanistan.”
Iran’s FPN news agency quoted him as having said Pompeo’s comments were made in an attempt to deflect public opinion in Afghanistan of the “US’s support to Daesh”.
He said: “The accusations leveled by the state secretary of the United States (Pompeo) is sort of shifting the blame onto others and an attempt to divert public opinion of the Afghan people from Washington’s assistance to Daesh (ISIS).”
“The US has not yet given public opinion demands an explanation for the nature of the helicopters flying in the airspace of Afghanistan under the control of NATO for supporting Daesh.”
His comments come after Pompeo told Radio Free Europe last week that Iran continues to arm the Taliban while Russia has armed the Taliban in the past.
“We’ve made clear we know the history, we know that the Russians have armed the Taliban in the past, right. We know that the Iranians continue to arm them today. So we know these facts,” Pompeo said.
“We’ve made clear to each of them our expectations, and we will do everything we need to do to protect and defend every American soldier and, for that matter, every soldier from the Czech Republic or any other country that’s part of the Resolute Support Mission to make sure that they’re safe,” he said, adding that “We have done that. We did it last year, we’ll do it again this year, and we’ll do it so long as we have soldiers in Afghanistan.”
Independence Day marred in Kabul by rocket attack against city center
Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh
Sola: danger of releasing 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
Taliban seize Murghab district in Ghor province
Al Shabaab attack beachside hotel in Somalia, killing 11
Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 scheduled to kick off in September
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Sola: danger of releasing 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban prisoners releasing process discussed
Morning News Show Part1: Agreement for Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Tahawol: Challenging Taliban prisoners release process discussed
Sola: fate of Intra-Afghan Talks
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban infiltrators have a huge presence in Kabul: gov’t
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: Afghan negotiating team’s trip to Doha postponed
- Featured5 days ago
On eve of peace talks, Ghani urges Taliban to stop planting roadside mines
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show part 2: insistence of media in being present at Intra-Afghan talks
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show part 1: delay in announcement of the cabinet
- Latest News4 days ago
UN calls on Afghanistan to prevent further killings of human rights defenders
- Featured5 days ago
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Possible intra-Afghan talks discussed