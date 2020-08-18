Connect with us

Independence Day marred in Kabul by rocket attack against city center

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

Early reports indicate at least 10 people have been wounded in Tuesday’s rocket attack on Kabul city center. 

Ministry of Interior said the rockets had been fired from at least two vehicles in different areas of the city. 

The rockets exploded in a number of areas including Shirpur, Shashdarak, the Green Zone and close to embassies and the Presidential Palace. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

The attack came as Afghans around the country celebrate the 101st anniversary of independence from the British. 

Ceremonies were held early Tuesday to mark the event and an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the tomb of Shah Amanullah Khan in Nangarhar. 

Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.

The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.

Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Saudi Gazette
(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met on Monday with Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Riyadh to discuss a number of issues including that of military cooperation and regional stability.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, they reviewed bilateral relations, especially on the military and defense side, and sought to enhance joint cooperation to maintain security and stability, in addition to issues of common concern.

“Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet following the meeting.

This comes during a time of strained relations between the two longtime allies and although the official line was that the visit was “pre-planned,” many reports indicate it was an attempt to ease Riyadh’s displeasure over rare criticism from Islamabad of the Kingdom’s lukewarm reaction to the situation in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene a meeting over the issue. 

However, Saudi has failed to do so, which prompted a harsh response from Islamabad. 

Qureshi warned that if the OIC failed to assist, Pakistan would call its own meeting of Muslim countries “which want to support us on the Kashmir issue.”

According to him, Pakistan had skipped a summit in Malaysia last year with a “heavy heart” because of Saudi Arabia’s reservations. 

Very few details have however been released over Bajwa’s visit to the Kingdom but diplomatic sources said the general was accompanied by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and that the two are expected to hold high-level meetings.

In one statement on Monday, the Pakistani Army said Bajwa had met with Al-Rowaily and Lt. Gen. Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces, to discuss “military to military ties, including training exchanges.”

Speaking to journalists ahead of Bajwa’s departure on Monday, Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Pakistani army’s spokesman, said: “There is no need to read too much into it. Thank God, everything is fine,”

Iftikhar stated Pakistan and its people “are proud of their relations” with Saudi Arabia, and that there was no need to raise any question about them. 

 “These relations are historic, very important, excellent and will remain excellent. There should be no doubt of this. Nobody can doubt the centrality of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic world,” Iftikhar stressed. 

But ties have been strained with Saudi Arabia which appears to have led to Pakistan turning to China last month to borrow $1 billion to repay part of a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia – which was used to prop up Islamabad’s depleting foreign reserves, apart from a $3 billion oil credit facility.

Pakistan’s Finance Ministry last week confirmed that Riyadh was reviewing Islamabad’s request for an extension of the oil credit facility, which ended in July.

 

Pentagon document reveals Iran paid Taliban bounties to target US troops

Ariana News

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2020)

United States intelligence agencies found that Iran paid Taliban fighters bounties to kill American and coalition troops in Afghanistan, CNN reported Monday afternoon. 

According to CNN a Pentagon briefing document, reviewed by news organization, stated bounties were paid by a foreign government to Haqqani network, which is led by the second highest-ranking Taliban leader.

The bounties were paid for the December attack on Bagram Air Base, which killed two civilians and injured more than 70 others, including four US personnel. 

CNN stated the foreign government was not named, but sources familiar with the intelligence confirmed that the information referred to Iran. 

According to the news organization, the US killed a key Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq less than a month after the Bagram attack but after weighing options a decision was taken not to further counter Iran’s support for militant groups so as not to jeopardize the peace process with the Taliban. 

This comes after reports emerged in June of Russia offering the Taliban bounties to do the same. 

However, Russia has consistently rejected the claims. 

CNN noted that the Bagram attack had been well-coordinated and sophisticated and that according to documents seen by the news outlet, the nature of the attack most likely “met the criteria for reimbursement.”

CNN stated that “while US intelligence officials acknowledge that the Haqqani Network would not necessarily require payment in exchange for targeting American troops, the internal Pentagon document reviewed by CNN notes that the funding linked to the December 11 attack at Bagram ‘probably incentivizes future high-profile attacks on US and Coalition forces’.”

The news outlet also stated that US officials from a number of different agencies had been tasked in the months following the Bagram attack to investigate Iran’s relationship with Haqqani. 

CNN stated that despite acknowledging that the relationship “poses a significant threat to US interests,” National Security Council officials eventually recommended in late March that the US should not take specific steps toward addressing the Iran-Haqqani link as officials concluded that any response would likely have a negative impact on the peace efforts.

Although the White House failed to take any action against Iran, CNN stated that President Donald Trump has taken a “strong stance toward Tehran for its dealings with the Taliban.”

But, the news organization stated that the issue of foreign governments paying bounties to the Taliban to attack US and coalition forces in Afghanistan remains a serious concern for officials. 

They stated that a joint intelligence assessment produced by the CIA, NSA and NCTC last month noted that Iran paid Haqqani after it conducted at least six attacks against US and coalition interests last year.

The Iranian government did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Iran refutes claims by Pompeo that Tehran is arming the Taliban

Ariana News

Published

21 hours ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2020)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denied there was any truth in allegations made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Iran was arming the Taliban. 

In an interview with Iran’s state media news agency IRNA, Khatibzadeh said: “What is going on in Afghanistan today is the result of the US’s warmongering acts and interference in the affairs of Afghanistan.”

Iran’s FPN news agency quoted him as having said Pompeo’s comments were made in an attempt to deflect public opinion in Afghanistan of the “US’s support to Daesh”.

He said: “The accusations leveled by the state secretary of the United States (Pompeo) is sort of shifting the blame onto others and an attempt to divert public opinion of the Afghan people from Washington’s assistance to Daesh (ISIS).”

“The US has not yet given public opinion demands an explanation for the nature of the helicopters flying in the airspace of Afghanistan under the control of NATO for supporting Daesh.” 

His comments come after Pompeo told Radio Free Europe last week that Iran continues to arm the Taliban while Russia has armed the Taliban in the past. 

“We’ve made clear we know the history, we know that the Russians have armed the Taliban in the past, right. We know that the Iranians continue to arm them today. So we know these facts,” Pompeo said.

“We’ve made clear to each of them our expectations, and we will do everything we need to do to protect and defend every American soldier and, for that matter, every soldier from the Czech Republic or any other country that’s part of the Resolute Support Mission to make sure that they’re safe,” he said, adding that “We have done that. We did it last year, we’ll do it again this year, and we’ll do it so long as we have soldiers in Afghanistan.”

