Independence Day celebrations continue despite Kabul rocket attack
President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Independence Minaret at the ministry of defense in Kabul on Tuesday morning during a ceremony to mark Afghanistan’s 101st anniversary of independence – a ceremony tainted by a rocket attack.
Security officials have confirmed at least 14 rockets were fired off and landed in different parts of the city, including in the diplomatic zone and close to the Presidential Palace.
Widespread damage to buildings and vehicles was also reported and at least 10 people were wounded.
According to Tariq Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, the rockets had been fired from two vehicles.
“Unfortunately, 10 civilians including four children and one woman have been wounded.”
He confirmed at least 14 rockets landed in the city and that two people had been arrested.
“Most of these rockets have hit civilian houses in Kabul,” Arian said.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, it did not stop officials from holding ceremonies in other provinces, including Nangarhar, Herat and Kandahar and messages wishing Afghanistan a Happy 101st Anniversary of Independence poured in from around the world.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was one person who congratulated Ghani and the people of Afghanistan on the occasion.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the king “wished the President constant good health and happiness and the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan security and stability.”
Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller meanwhile posted a video on Twitter and used the opportunity to call for a reduction in violence.
He said: “I’d like to wish the people of Afghanistan a happy Independence Day. We stand behind your ANDSF security forces as they secure peace in Afghanistan.
“Now is the time to reduce violence and build a political path towards peace.
The United Nations also wished Afghanistan well and said it was “sharing the hope that the year ahead will witness a breakthrough in peace efforts and the forging of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.”
In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Taliban, the group acknowledged the country’s day of independence but said that as their forefathers responded to “the invading enemy”, they too will continue their fight.
“… we too shall continue our comprehensive struggle with all our might towards regaining our sovereignty and establishing an Islamic government in our homeland and shall not allow anyone to stand in the way of this great and pure aspiration, Allah willing.”
Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.
The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.
Independence Day marred in Kabul by rocket attack against city center
Early reports indicate at least 10 people have been wounded in Tuesday’s rocket attack on Kabul city center.
Ministry of Interior said the rockets had been fired from at least two vehicles in different areas of the city.
The rockets exploded in a number of areas including Shirpur, Shashdarak, the Green Zone and close to embassies and the Presidential Palace.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack came as Afghans around the country celebrate the 101st anniversary of independence from the British.
Ceremonies were held early Tuesday to mark the event and an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the tomb of Shah Amanullah Khan in Nangarhar.
Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.
The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.
Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh
Pentagon document reveals Iran paid Taliban bounties to target US troops
United States intelligence agencies found that Iran paid Taliban fighters bounties to kill American and coalition troops in Afghanistan, CNN reported Monday afternoon.
According to CNN a Pentagon briefing document, reviewed by news organization, stated bounties were paid by a foreign government to Haqqani network, which is led by the second highest-ranking Taliban leader.
The bounties were paid for the December attack on Bagram Air Base, which killed two civilians and injured more than 70 others, including four US personnel.
CNN stated the foreign government was not named, but sources familiar with the intelligence confirmed that the information referred to Iran.
According to the news organization, the US killed a key Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq less than a month after the Bagram attack but after weighing options a decision was taken not to further counter Iran’s support for militant groups so as not to jeopardize the peace process with the Taliban.
This comes after reports emerged in June of Russia offering the Taliban bounties to do the same.
However, Russia has consistently rejected the claims.
CNN noted that the Bagram attack had been well-coordinated and sophisticated and that according to documents seen by the news outlet, the nature of the attack most likely “met the criteria for reimbursement.”
CNN stated that “while US intelligence officials acknowledge that the Haqqani Network would not necessarily require payment in exchange for targeting American troops, the internal Pentagon document reviewed by CNN notes that the funding linked to the December 11 attack at Bagram ‘probably incentivizes future high-profile attacks on US and Coalition forces’.”
The news outlet also stated that US officials from a number of different agencies had been tasked in the months following the Bagram attack to investigate Iran’s relationship with Haqqani.
CNN stated that despite acknowledging that the relationship “poses a significant threat to US interests,” National Security Council officials eventually recommended in late March that the US should not take specific steps toward addressing the Iran-Haqqani link as officials concluded that any response would likely have a negative impact on the peace efforts.
Although the White House failed to take any action against Iran, CNN stated that President Donald Trump has taken a “strong stance toward Tehran for its dealings with the Taliban.”
But, the news organization stated that the issue of foreign governments paying bounties to the Taliban to attack US and coalition forces in Afghanistan remains a serious concern for officials.
They stated that a joint intelligence assessment produced by the CIA, NSA and NCTC last month noted that Iran paid Haqqani after it conducted at least six attacks against US and coalition interests last year.
The Iranian government did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
