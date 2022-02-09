Latest News
Incoming CENTCOM chief warns of ‘reconstituting’ al-Qaeda and ISIS
Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla, US President Joe Biden’s pick to be commander of Central Command, warned al-Qaeda and ISIS were “reconstituting” in a wide-ranging Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
“One of the challenges is the threat to the homeland from al-Qaeda and ISIS. They are reconstituting. The Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) has not renounced al-Qaeda…CENTCOM chief While they have aspirations to attack the homeland, they do not have the capability yet. Additionally, we have the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Kurilla told the Senate Armed Services Committee, Reuters reported.
He added that Iran was the “number one destabilizing factor in the Middle East” and that any agreement with them “should make sure that they do not get a nuclear weapon”.
Kurilla, who is part of the task force overseeing troop deployment amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, said he was “very concerned about a Russian incursion invasion into Ukraine”.
Hanafi meets with UNAMA chief, discusses wide range of issues
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the United Nations, on Monday in Kabul to discuss a number of issues including the matter of kangaroo courts.
At the meeting Hanafi said that the IEA has banned kangaroo courts and that no one is allowed to violate the law.
“Unfinished projects contracted by various organizations need to be completed so that both the people can benefit from them and the salaries of the economically disadvantaged contractors can be addressed,” Hanafi said.
Lyons, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction with the security situation in Afghanistan but expressed concern over the recent disappearance of a number of women activists.
The UN Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, was also present at the meeting and provided information on humanitarian aid received.
He said food has so far been distributed to about nine million people and at least eight million people have had access to health services in the past few months.
Imran Khan highlights Afghanistan crisis during visit to China
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the international community to help the people of Afghanistan and warned that the ongoing humanitarian crisis could affect half of the country’s population.
In an interview with China’s state-owned CGTN media outlet, Khan warned that the ongoing humanitarian crisis is getting worse and that it is threatening about half of all Afghans.
He said: “This is the first time that there is chance of peace because there is no conflict going on right now in Afghanistan but the problem now is the prospect of a huge humanitarian crisis because Afghanistan was dependent upon foreign aid until the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) government took over; 75 percent of the budget of the Afghanistan government came from foreign aid so once that aid left, the whole government is in a serious state of crisis.”
“They (IEA) cannot deliver the services because they don’t have money and their foreign reserves have been frozen,” Khan added.
Khan, who was on a two-day visit to China, also discussed Beijing’s continuation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the freezing of Afghanistan’s assets by the US with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Khan said: “It is the duty of all countries including China, Pakistan and the European Union to think about the 40 million oppressed Afghans.”
IEA officials have repeatedly called on the US and the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets.
Suhail Shaheen, IEA’s designated permanent representative to the United Nations, stated: “The current situation has been imposed on Afghanistan. There is a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. We did our best to resolve the crisis in the last six months and we will continue [efforts] in order to reduce suffering, hardship and difficulties of our people. But the international community has to assist us so that they do not punish people of Afghanistan by imposing unjustified sanctions.”
Khan’s comments meanwhile come a day after the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that the situation in Afghanistan was “deteriorating”.
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, acting defense minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the Ulema to help reform and organize a national army.
Yaqoob, in a meeting with the Ulema, urged clerics to support the current political system and help organize IEA forces.
“Now the Islamic political system is in place we need your cooperation to organize and reform the Mujahideen. Cooperate with us to lead the ministry of defense,” said Yaqoob.
According to him, the ministry of defense appreciates advice from the Ulema and he said everyone will obey their instructions.
“If you do not support us, we will be misled and will do what the former government employees did,” said Yaqoob.
This comes as many people believe the Ulema has an important role to play in reforming society, and that with the arrival of the IEA their role has been strengthened.
