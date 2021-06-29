Connect with us

Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: “We’re here to stay”

Ariana News

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Reuters
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)

Israel’s new foreign minister inaugurated its embassy in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and offered an olive branch to other former adversaries, saying: “We’re here to stay.”

Yair Lapid’s two-day visit is the first to the Gulf state by an Israeli cabinet minister since the countries established ties last year. He was due to sign a bilateral agreement on economic cooperation and open an Israeli consulate in Dubai on Wednesday.

The trip is also an opportunity for the two-week-old Israeli government of Naftali Bennett, a nationalist who heads an improbable cross-partisan coalition, to make diplomatic inroads despite long-stymied talks with the Palestinians.

“Israel wants peace with its neighbours – with all its neighbours. We aren’t going anywhere. The Middle East is our home,” Lapid said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Abu Dhabi high-rise office serving as a temporary embassy.

“We’re here to stay. We call on all the countries of the region to recognise that and to come to talk to us,” he said.

Brought together by shared worries about Iran and hopes for commercial boons, the UAE and Bahrain normalised relations with Israel last year under so-called “Abraham Accords” crafted by the administration of then U.S.-President Donald Trump. Sudan and Morocco have since also moved to establish ties with Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, welcoming Lapid’s visit, said Washington “will continue to work with Israel and the UAE as we strengthen all aspects of our partnerships and work to create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all the peoples of the Middle East”, the State Department said.

The regional rapprochement was deplored by the Palestinians, who want their demands for statehood free of Israeli occupation addressed first.

President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the accords as “an illusion” and asserted that colonial powers had “implant(ed) Israel as a foreign body in this region in order to fragment it and keep it weak,” according to a report on Tuesday by the official Palestinian news service WAFA.

Tuesday’s agreement will be the 12th between Israel and the UAE, Lior Haiat, spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said. Lapid is also set to visit the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, a world fair opening in October where Israel has built a pavilion.

Lapid’s plane transited through Saudi airspace. Riyadh, although not having normalised relations with Israel, last year opened its skies to Israel-UAE flights.

The UAE formally opened its embassy in Israel, temporarily located in the Tel Aviv stock exchange, this month.

Israel’s Abu Dhabi embassy still has only three diplomats and a head of mission, Eitan Na’eh, who has yet to be confirmed as full ambassador. The consulate in Dubai is similarly located in temporary premises.

Lapid was conciliatory toward former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose attempts to organise a trip to the UAE while in office were scotched by COVID-19 restrictions and who has sought to cast his ouster by Bennett as illegitimate.

Thanking Netanyahu as “the architect of the Abraham Accords”, Lapid said: “This moment is his, no less than it is ours.”

Well-organized intelligence agency leads Taliban on battlefields: Omer

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 29, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)

The Afghan government has accused the Taliban of being a proxy force for an intelligence agency which “provides the group with equipment and facilities.”

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Waheed Omer, President Ghani’s advisor and director-general of the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, stated that a well-organized intelligence agency is leading Taliban war across the country.

Omer, however, did not elaborate on the agency. 

The Taliban has also rejected the claims.

His remarks come a day after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed admitted that the families of Taliban live in his country, including in areas around the capital, Islamabad, and that members of the insurgent group receive medical treatment in local hospitals.

“Taliban families live here, in Pakistan, in Rawat, Loi Ber, Bara Kahuh, and Tarnol,” Rashid told the Urdu-language network citing the names of Islamabad suburbs. “Sometimes their dead bodies arrive and sometimes they come here in hospitals to get medical treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Presidential Advisor Omer stated: “The Taliban fights for and being funded by a well-organized intelligence agency, and their wounded are being treated across the border [Pakistan].”

“The United States is aware of the issue. And we do not see the genuine commitment of Pakistan [to Afghanistan],” Omer noted.

 

Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 29, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)

Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.

On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties.

It was Switzerland’s first knockout stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted. They will next face Spain on Friday in St Petersburg.

“Honestly I am still in shock,” said Sommer, who became the most capped Swiss keeper with 65 international appearances.

“We showed courage, heart, we left everything out there. When you come back from two goals down against the world champions it is just unbelievable, and then to win on penalties, I could not be prouder of the way we did it.”

France, who had started with an unusual three-man defence and lacked any real bite up front in the first half, looked to be heading for victory when Karim Benzema struck twice in two minutes early in the second half.

He latched on to Mbappe’s through ball in the 57th minute to cancel out Switzerland’s first-half lead from Haris Seferovic’s header.

Benzema then headed home from near the goal-line two minutes later to take his tournament tally to four as France grabbed control of the game only minutes after the Swiss missed a 55th minute penalty and the chance to go 2-0 up when Hugo Lloris saved Ricardo Rodriguez’s spot kick.

By the time Paul Pogba curled a sensational shot into the top corner in the 75th minute to make it 3-1 for France, who had reverted to a four-man backline in the second half, few believed the momentum could shift once more.

“Nobody believed in us anymore at that stage,” Sommer said. “But before the game we had said no matter what happens in the game, it doesn’t matter if we’re down, or if things are going well, we play until the end.

“We felt France had become a bit complacent and maybe thought they had already won it. So we used that to our advantage.”

Seferovic sneaked into the box again to head in his second goal with five minutes left and substitute Mario Gavranovic beat Lloris to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser and force extra time after France substitute Kingsley Coman’s drive hit the bar.

Olivier Giroud twice came close for France having come off the bench but the game was to be resolved on penalties where Sommer swatted Mbappe’s spot kick away after five Swiss players had scored to earn their first ever tournament shootout win.

The result means France coach Didier Deschamps will miss out on becoming the first man to win World Cup and Euro titles both as a player and a coach.

“It is my responsibility and I told the players that I assume it,” Deschamps, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, said of the shock loss.

“When France win merit goes always to the players. When things are less good then it is my responsibility. But that’s the way sport is. You have to accept it even if it hurts.”

Afghanistan presents “Unseen Afghanistan” to UN

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 29, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Afghanistan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adela Raz Monday unveil a gift to the UN from the government of Afghanistan.

“Today truly concludes my work and provides the final legacy as the Ambassador and Representative of Afghanistan to the UN. I was pleased to make Afghanistan’s official gift to the UN possible – “the Unseen Afghanistan.” It is the only gift on display and the 1st since 1963 when a table with Lapis inlay was gifted, Raz tweeted.

The painting gift was unveiled at UN headquarter today.

“The gift is the culmination of a 2-year process. I sincerely thank my colleagues Afghan Mission UN for their tireless work to present the gift to Secretary-General António Guterres; and sincere gratitude to Omaid Sharifi, for his generosity to accept our request and make the painting.” Raz tweeted.

The artwork titled “the Unseen Afghanistan” was created by ArtLords [an activist artist group] based in Kabul.

“When walking through the hallways of the UN, one will now see this beautiful painting commemorating Afghanistan’s empathy, love, cultural heritage and transformation,” Raz said.

The calligraphy, a poem by Rumi, says “let’s not sew anything but love & friendship in this pure land.” She added.

For the first time, the United Nations headquarters in New York City is adorned with a large painting from Afghanistan. The ArtLords Institute in cooperation with the Embassy of Afghanistan in the United Nations presented the design of this painting six months ago and after approval and during the legal and diplomatic process, the artist in Kabul began to paint it.

This painting that represents values, identity; the present and future realities of Afghanistan are designed with modern and historical design and painted by young and experienced male and female painters of the art institution in Kabul for a month.

In the work of this painting, soil samples of 34 provinces of Afghanistan have been collected and used, and colors have been prepared and used in accordance with the natural landscapes, faces, and national identity of Afghanistan.

The painting is four meters long and two meters wide and is permanently installed and decorated in a special place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York as a symbol of Afghanistan’s national identity.

The inauguration ceremony took place on June 28, 2021, in New York in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Adela Raz Afghanistan envoy in UN, National and international diplomats, and head of the Art Institute, which for Afghanistan, the diplomatic community; Its art and culture are important and proud.

“I want to reassure you of our strong commitment to support Afghanistan. Our strong commitment to the ppl of Afghanistan. And to make sure that these trying times will lead to a new era, peace, prosperity, and human rights for the people of Afghanistan that are so dear to my heart,” said Guterres.

