In peace talks move, Ghani appoints 48 as reconciliation council members
In a major step towards kick-starting intra-Afghan peace talks, President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday approved 48 candidates as members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Ghani signed a decree to this effect and included a cross-sector of the Afghan society, including former president Hamid Karzai, Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former mujahideen leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor and other well known Afghan figures.
The high council is led by former CEO Abdullah Abdullah and will be directly involved in dealing with peace talks. However, the body will only facilitate talks and is not a decision-making body.
Ghani’s decree comes just days after Abdullah announced that talks could start in Doha this week.
However, no details have yet been released nor has a confirmed date been announced.
The talks hit a stumbling block earlier this month after Ghani held back on releasing the final 320 Taliban prisoners – a precondition set in the Doha agreement between the US and Taliban in February.
This agreement, which was reportedly not sanctioned by the Afghan government, set out conditions that the Taliban should release 1,000 Afghan government personnel and the Afghan government should release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before talks could start.
Over the past few months, Ghani has released more than 5,000 prisoners but has been hesitant to free 320 on the Taliban’s list. Considered hardcore, many of these prisoners have masterminded some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan while others are drug kingpins.
However, Ghani’s latest move indicates that preparations could be underway to pave the way for the start of intra-Afghan talks.
The names released in Saturday’s decree are as follows:
The leadership of the council is made up of 10 members including the chairman Abdullah Abdullah.
Three deputies include Abdul Salam Rahimi, Enayatullah Farahmand, and Asadullah Saadati, deputy chairman.
The rest are Zuhra Mutahari, former deputy governor of Paktia; member of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council Atta-Ur-Rahman Salim; head of Hizb-e-Islami Nawin Din Mohammad; political figure Akram Khpulwak; head of the negotiation team Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai; and special presidential envoy Noor-Ul-Haq Olumi.
Other members are: Former president Hamid Karzai; former mujahideen leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf; Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar; former vice president Mohammad Karim Khalili; former deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq; former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum; former vice president Mohammad Yunus Qanooni; former foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani; former mujahideen leader and ex-minister of energy and water Mohammad Ismalil Khan; former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor; head of Maaz-e-Milli party Sayed Hamid Gailani; Zabihullah Mujaddedi; Sayed Mansoor Nadery; Enayatullah Shahrani; Mohammad Khan; head of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council Sadiq Modabir; Mohammad Ismail Ghazanfar and Mawlawi Khodaidad Saleh.
Government representatives are: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh; Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh; Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar; National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib; Meshrano Jirga Speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar; Wolesi Jirga Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani; presidential adviser Almas Zahid; presidential advisor Mawlawi Jora Tahiri. An additional member, the state minister for peace affairs, will also be appointed a member once the position has been filled.
Women will also be represented and eight have been appointed to the council.
They are: Civil society activist Safia Sediqqi; former MP Najiba Ayubi; a member of the Afghan Women’s Network Mari Akrami; civil society activist Zia Gul Rezaee; member of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission Alia Yulmaz; former higher education minister Farida Mohmand; chairperson of medical council of Afghanistan Nasrin Oryakhil and civil society activist Zarqa Yaftali.
India sets global record with single-day rise of new COVID-19 infections
India’s single-day tally of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic started.
This surpassed the United States’ July 16 figure of 77,299 cases, a Reuters tally indicated.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation is the third-worst affected country after the United States and Brazil.
However, India’s daily tallies have surpassed those of both the US and Brazil for the past two weeks and continue to climb.
On Saturday, India recorded a surge of 76,472 new cases over a 24 hour period but Sunday’s tally added over 2,000 more cases to that figure.
India’s total now stands at 3,542,733.
Global COVID-19 tally tops 25 million, with almost 850,000 deaths
Coronavirus cases globally have reached more than 25 million as deaths neared 850,000 globally on Saturday, according to the Worldometer tracking website.
The United States leads the world in number of cases with over six million, followed by Brazil at nearly four million.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Meanwhile, German police have stopped a Berlin march by thousands of protestors opposed to restrictions and rules to wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.
About 18,000 people gathered in Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, before the rally was forced to stop due to a police injunction because many were not respecting social distancing measures.
The mass protest against pandemic restrictions had been allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle.
“The minimum distancing is not being respected by most (of the demonstrators) despite repeated requests,” the police said.
“There is no other option than to break up the gathering.”
Several thousands stayed on to protest after the announcement, chanting “resistance” and a small group clashed with police, tossing bottles and rocks.
Two people were arrested, police said.
Around 300 people in Paris also protested to denounce the government’s decision to make masks obligatory in all public places as cases rise in the French capital.
Protesters, some waving placards reading “Stop the lies”, “no to the health dictatorship”, and “let our children breathe” were quickly surrounded by police who handed out $160 fines to those not wearing masks.
At least 73 demonstrators were fined for not wearing masks.
France has made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris and other cities, as the government seeks to avoid another lockdown.
Survey finds majority of Afghans optimistic that peace talks will end the war
With indications pointing towards the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, a survey has found that the majority of Afghans are optimistic about talks and believe that such negotiations can bring an end to the 19-year-old war.
The Institute of War and Peace Studies, a non-profit Kabul-based think tank, in conjunction with the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) released findings of a study this week – The Afghan People’s Peace Perception Survey – which aims to “bring forth perspectives of Afghans, and inform policy and decision-makers of their concerns.”
The IWPS said the survey aimed to help those involved in the peace process – including policy-makers, political elite, civil society, and the media, to make informed decisions and play a constructive role during the intra-Afghan peace negotiations and drafting of a peace agreement.
“The purpose of this survey was to collect data about and assess the mainstream narrative encompassing people’s needs, priorities, and concerns about the peace process. The findings of this survey challenge most of the current theories and narratives on the Afghan peace process held by the Afghan media, diplomatic circles, and the elite,” the report read.
According to IWPS, 85.6 percent of respondents are optimistic about the ongoing peace talks – the majority of the Afghan populace believes that peace talks can bring an end to the on-going war.
However, 69 percent of respondents prefer the Islamic Republic to maintain sustainable peace, while only seven percent would rather have an Islamic Emirate.
In addition, 81 percent of respondents believe a centralized state structure is the best option after a peace agreement, while only 10 percent said they will accept an Amir-ul Momineen as the Head of State in Afghanistan after a peace deal.
Thirty-six percent of respondents stated the Taliban’s cruelty was a source of concern for them, while 49.5 percent of respondents across the country stated they do not like any of the Taliban’s services (social justice, security, discipline, and economic opportunity).
But 50 percent of the respondents in southern Afghanistan said they like the economic opportunities provided by the Taliban.
While 62 percent of the respondents stated they do not know a member of the Taliban movement personally, 40 percent stated they do not know who leads the Taliban movement.
A majority of 67.8 percent of respondents trusted the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, stating that their security is maintained by government, while 68.4 percent of the respondents said they turn to government to resolve their disputes.
Thirty-five percent of respondents meanwhile expressed concern about the withdrawal of foreign troops and 42 percent said they were in favor of the continuation of the presence of the international forces after a peace deal.
According to the findings of the IWPS, the level of support for the presence of international forces in Afghanistan after a peace deal was higher in the eastern, central, and south-eastern regions of the country.
However, the presence of US forces in Afghanistan impacted the lives of Afghan citizens differently; 35 percent reported that the presence of US forces has had a positive impact on their lives.
On an early presidential election or formation of an interim government post the signing of a peace deal, 56 percent were in favor of this.
However, almost 42 percent of all respondents said they would leave the country if they had the chance.
