In Nawroz message, Ghani calls on Taliban to stop killing Afghans 

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to stop killing Afghans and not to let “strangers” manipulate them.

Speaking at an event to mark the New Persian Year, Nawroz, at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, Ghani said the conflict carried out by the Taliban is not legitimate.

“The Taliban have no legitimacy for this war. They are [Taliban] proud that they did not attack the foreign forces, but who gave them the legitimacy to kill their Afghan brothers? It is enough and don’t be the hand tool of strangers,” Ghani said.

Ghani also said that Afghanistan’s foreign policy focuses on the long-term interests of the country.

“Our foreign policy has one principle and that is Afghanistan’s lasting interests, Afghanistan has neither a lasting friend nor a lasting enemy,” Ghani said.

Ghani also said the New Year, 1400, would be a year of digitization for Afghanistan.

“Today is a happy day that in the shortest time all our civilian salaries and air and defense will be electronic and will be done by phone,” Ghani said.

“Distribution of electronic IDs distributions has surpassed three million, and Afghanistan will see a major digital boom this year,” Ghani added.

He also said there are still concerns around drought in the country and he called on parliament members to prioritize the country’s water management projects this year.

“Our water everywhere which is our dignity will be managed in Afghanistan,” Ghani said.

Ghani stated that major economic projects are underway and Afghans have the capacity to become self-reliant.

Ghani also hoped that this New Year, Afghan children will start school without security threats

“We will achieve peace; a peace that ends bloodshed in the country and a peace with justice,” Ghani said.

Ghani’s comments come just hours after reports emerged that Ghani said he will attend the planned peace summit in Istanbul next month on condition that the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada also attends.