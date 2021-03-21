Featured
In Nawroz message, Ghani calls on Taliban to stop killing Afghans
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to stop killing Afghans and not to let “strangers” manipulate them.
Speaking at an event to mark the New Persian Year, Nawroz, at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, Ghani said the conflict carried out by the Taliban is not legitimate.
“The Taliban have no legitimacy for this war. They are [Taliban] proud that they did not attack the foreign forces, but who gave them the legitimacy to kill their Afghan brothers? It is enough and don’t be the hand tool of strangers,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that Afghanistan’s foreign policy focuses on the long-term interests of the country.
“Our foreign policy has one principle and that is Afghanistan’s lasting interests, Afghanistan has neither a lasting friend nor a lasting enemy,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said the New Year, 1400, would be a year of digitization for Afghanistan.
“Today is a happy day that in the shortest time all our civilian salaries and air and defense will be electronic and will be done by phone,” Ghani said.
“Distribution of electronic IDs distributions has surpassed three million, and Afghanistan will see a major digital boom this year,” Ghani added.
He also said there are still concerns around drought in the country and he called on parliament members to prioritize the country’s water management projects this year.
“Our water everywhere which is our dignity will be managed in Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
Ghani stated that major economic projects are underway and Afghans have the capacity to become self-reliant.
Ghani also hoped that this New Year, Afghan children will start school without security threats
“We will achieve peace; a peace that ends bloodshed in the country and a peace with justice,” Ghani said.
Ghani’s comments come just hours after reports emerged that Ghani said he will attend the planned peace summit in Istanbul next month on condition that the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada also attends.
COVID-19
India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
New coronavirus infections in India rose by the most in more than three months as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, with Maharashtra, the country’s richest state, accounting for two-thirds of the latest daily tally, Reuters reported.
Home to India’s commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 23,179 of the country’s 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the fast-spreading contagion in major industrial areas raised risks of companies’ production being disrupted.
India’s total cases stood at 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, according to health ministry data released on Thursday.
The country’s first wave peaked in September at nearly 100,000 cases a day, with daily infections hitting a low of just over 9,000 early last month.
Reuters reported that cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai’s suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.
The state, of 112 million people, ordered a fresh lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week
New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.
“We have asked industries there to operate with minimum manpower as much as possible,” a senior Maharashtra government official told Reuters.
“Most of the IT companies have allowed their employees to work from home,” he said.
Hospital beds and special COVID-19 facilities were filling up fast, especially in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, said another state official.
Earlier this month, more than 80 percent of oxygen and intensive-care beds in Maharashtra were unoccupied.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked state leaders to quickly increase testing and expand vaccination to “stop the emerging second peak of corona”.
India has administered more than 36.5 million vaccine doses since starting its immunization drive in the middle of January.
Reuters also reported that in neighboring Pakistan, 3,495 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the most daily infections since early December. Total cases rose past 615,000. Deaths rose by 61 to 13,717.
Pakistani minister Asad Umar said on Twitter that hospital beds were getting occupied fast, warning of stricter curbs if rules were not followed.
“The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly,” he said on Twitter, referring to the UK variant of the virus that has been found in Pakistan.
Featured
T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Africa and Asia have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement issued by the world cricket body, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier and Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa A and B Qualifiers have been postponed.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier also postponed due to the pandemic.
According to the ICC, all other Africa qualifying events rescheduled due to calendar congestion.
The Asia A Qualifier which is two steps away from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was due to be hosted between 3 and 9 April 2021 involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. This has now been postponed and will be played in Kuwait between 23 and 29 October 2021.
The decision was taken to postpone due to new restrictions being put in place by several participating countries to suspend sporting activities to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 variants therefore giving no opportunity for teams to sufficiently train, the statement read.
The other contributing factor was the extensive quarantine requirements for the visiting teams on their return to their respective countries.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 has been cancelled as Thailand are unable to host due to COVID-19 restrictions and there is no other suitable hosting option. Bhutan, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand were confirmed to participate in the Division 2 event.
Oman and Singapore have now been promoted to the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier scheduled in September in the United Arab Emirates, as a result of both teams having the best records in the previous five editions of the U19 Men’s CWC qualifiers.
ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “As part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process we have decided to postpone three Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying events and the Africa U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Division 2 due to COVID-19. With a combination of restrictions in place in some participating countries limiting the opportunity for team preparation, as well as ongoing quarantine requirements and travel restrictions, there was no other option but to postpone and reschedule the events.
“Unfortunately, due to there being no suitable options to stage the event within the necessary timelines, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Division 2 Qualifier. As a result, Oman and Singapore are promoted to the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier on the basis of their performances in the five previous editions of the event.
“In addition, we have also rescheduled the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers and confirmed the dates for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier to ease calendar congestion and to provide the best opportunity for qualification to be determined on the field of play.
“We will continue to monitor and assess all events across our pathway structures with the ICC’s priority continuing to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials and fans,” he said.
Featured
Amnesty International slams govt for not protecting human rights defenders
Amnesty International (AI) on Tuesday blasted the Afghan government for not having delivered on their pledge to establish a functional body dedicated to protecting human rights defenders in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the global rights watchdog said more than three months ago a Presidential Decree was issued on the establishment of a Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders.
However “no practical steps have been taken to make it an effective protection mechanism, with a lack of information forthcoming on any plan or strategy to address the escalating threat faced by members of Afghan civil society”, the statement read.
Citing UNAMA figures, AI pointed out that an already “dire situation for Afghanistan’s human rights community has significantly worsened over recent months”, with no fewer than 11 human rights defenders and media workers killed in targeted attacks between the start of peace negotiations on 12 September 2020 and 31 January 2021.
The delay in having established a functioning mechanism “has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating,” their statement read.
Meanwhile, Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Director, said: “The announcement of the Joint Commission was a vital step towards providing human rights defenders across the country with the support and security they so desperately need.
“But it’s a body that currently exists in name only. In more than three months, during which we have witnessed a frenzied escalation of killings, attacks and threats against activists, the Commission has made no tangible progress or taken any meaningful action,” said Mishra.
“This delay has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating. The Joint Commission must urgently expedite its work and prioritize the immediate security needs of human rights defenders, investigate all cases of threats, attacks and other forms of intimidation, and hold those responsible to account.”
Amnesty International also called on the Joint Commission to ensure that, where necessary, human rights defenders are provided with adequate protection measures including relocation, relief and psychosocial support.
According to UNAMA figures, 14 human rights defenders were killed in Afghanistan in 2020. This includes Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, who was shot dead on 23 December 2020 in morning rush-hour traffic in Kabul along with his driver, days after the Joint Commission was established.
According to its mandate, the Joint Commission has been established ‘for the purpose of strengthening human rights advocacy and addressing the national and international concerns of human rights-related issues in Afghanistan’.
“To achieve its goals and become worthy of its name, the Joint Commission must be provided with the necessary human and financial resources, and be fully supported by both the Afghan government and the international community,” said Mishra.
Taliban hands US it’s plan to “reduce violence”
Taliban carry out first attack of the new 1400 solar year
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Indian officials
In Nawroz message, Ghani calls on Taliban to stop killing Afghans
Asghar Afghan breaks Dhoni’s record to become most successful T20I captain
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
Sola: Taliban & Govt Delegations meeting discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Changes in leadership of security ministries discussed
Tahawol: Joint statement of US, Russia, China and Pakistan on Afghan peace discussed
Zerbena: economic reports of the past week reviewed
Morning News Show: Troika joint statement on Afghanistan peace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 2,000 Afghan children killed or wounded in 2020: AIHRC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN chief appoints special peace envoy for Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Troika calls on Taliban to cancel Spring offensive after Moscow summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eight killed in shooting spree at 3 US massage parlors
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah and team leave for Moscow peace summit
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah to lead Gov’t delegation to Moscow
-
COVID-193 days ago
India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases